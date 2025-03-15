Entertainment Weekend; Temptation Island Is Coupling Up with Netflix for a New Season

Pack your relationship baggage, because Temptation Island has found a new home on Netflix.

Prepare for sunny skies and a high chance of infidelity, as four couples at a pivotal point in their relationships test their bond by living with a group of singles of the opposite sex. Isolated from one another, the couples will decide whether to return to their lives together, chart a new path alone, or leave the island with a different lover.

As you wade into the choppy waters surrounding Temptation Island, check out everything you need to know about the new season right here.

Who is the host of Temptation Island?

Actor and television personality Mark L. Walberg (Antiques Roadshow, Russian Roulette and The Moment of Truth) returns as host to help guide the participants — from the bonfire and beyond — as they decide if their relationships are strong enough to survive. Check out Tudum’s interview with Walberg to learn more about his approach to hosting the new season.

Who are the couples landing on Temptation Island?

Four couples at a crossroads over financial and emotional security, past infidelity, and even sexual compatibility put their commitments to the ultimate test through emotional challenges and next-level seduction. Check out our guide to the couples, their relationship histories, and their hopes and fears for this journey to Temptation Island.

What about the singles?

Twenty-eight eligible men and women will stir up relationship chaos for our four couples. Meet the tempters and temptresses (plus a few surprise guests) and learn where to follow them on social media.

Where is Temptation Island located?

The couples and singles soak up the sun and sand on the Island of Hawai’i, where the series was filmed.

What are the rules in Temptation Island, and how does it work?

Well, technically, there are no rules, but most couples set their own boundaries around what they can — and perhaps more importantly — cannot do during their time on the island. On Temptation Island, the couples are separated when they arrive, but they will find out if their partners break their carnal codes of conduct. Throughout the journey, the men and women attend a series of bonfires, where they discuss their personal progress with host Mark L. Walberg, and watch selected clips of their partners’ experiences on the other side of the island.

The only place they can avoid having their slip-ups fully exposed is inside the Temptation Haven. Halfway through the experiment, the islanders are given the opportunity to explore temptation more fully with the introduction of these two private huts located on the grounds of both the men’s and women’s villas. There aren’t any cameras in the Temptation Havens. But if someone enters one, a bright red light will go off at the other villa. Everyone will know the haven’s being used, but they won’t know by whom, so let the spiraling commence.