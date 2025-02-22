Entertainment Weekend: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Races onto Paramount+ today.

Paramount+ announced that Paramount Pictures and SEGA’s SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3, the third feature film installment in the beloved, ever-expanding SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Cinematic Universe, will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting February 18 in the U.S. and Canada.* Fans of the storied video game franchise can catch up on the events leading up to the threequel by checking out the first two films in the trilogy via the service’s SONIC THE HEDGEHOG collection which also features retro animated series following the mischievous blue hero as well as the record-breaking Paramount+ original event series, KNUCKLES. Following the third film’s release, the combined viewership of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 skyrocketed an impressive 185 percent. Paramount Pictures recently announced that the next installment, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 4, will hit theaters on March 19, 2027.

Upon its theatrical debut, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 raced to the top of the North American box-office, followed by the franchise’s biggest international opening. The film has grossed over $478 million, making it the highest-grossing feature in the series and the second highest-grossing video game film of all time, catapulting the franchise past $1.2 billion in global box office gross. Mirroring its financial success in critics circles, the film is Certified Fresh™ on Rotten Tomatoes® with a franchise best 85% critics score, and an A on Cinemascore®.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 picks up shortly after KNUCKLES’ six-episode side quest and follows Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails on their most epic adventure yet. The team reunites to face a new, formidable foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers unlike anything they’ve ever seen. Together, team Sonic must secure an unexpected alliance if they hope to stop Shadow and save the planet they now call home.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, who has directed all three films in the series, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore and Keanu Reeves, who joins the all-star cast as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Paramount Pictures presents, in association with SEGA SAMMY Group, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3, an Original Film, MARZA ANIMATION PLANET and Blur Studio production and based on the SEGA video game, with a story by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and a screenplay by Pat Casey & Josh Miller and John Whittington. SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 is produced by Neal H. Moritz, p.g.a., Toby Ascher, p.g.a., Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno and executive produced by Haruki Satomi, Shuji Utsumi, Yukio Sugino, Jeff Fowler, Tommy Gormley and Tim Miller.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 is rated PG for action, some violence, rude humor, thematic elements and mild language.