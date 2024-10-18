Entertainment Weekend: Sling TV named the “Best Live TV Streaming Service” for the third straight year.

Sling TV, an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), known for its unparalleled flexibility and value, is named the “Best Live TV Streaming Service” for 2024 by Tom’s Guide, marking the third year in a row the platform has taken home this prestigious title. Known for its unbeatable price, customizability and vast channel lineup, Sling TV continues to lead the industry as the go-to choice for cord-cutters seeking flexible, customized streaming solutions.

Tom’s Guide praised Sling TV’s exceptional affordability, versatility and extensive content offerings. Hundreds of channels are available across Sling TV and Sling Freestream’s domestic, international and Latino services. Customers can enjoy top networks like CNN, ESPN, NFL Network and TNT through its base packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue. The introduction of Sling Freestream, which offers over 600 channels for free, has further solidified Sling TV’s position as a leader in the live streaming space.

“We’re honored to be recognized once again by Tom’s Guide,” said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president, DISH Video Services. “This award underscores our commitment to offering a premium viewing experience that meets the diverse needs of our customers while keeping costs low.”

Sling TV’s consistent innovation and focus on consumer needs have helped it rise above the competition, offering the perfect balance of content, convenience and cost for consumers.

About SLING TV

Sling TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today’s most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. Sling TV offers two general market streaming services, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, FOX, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, GSN, Hallmark, STARZ and EPIX. SLING TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com for more information. Sling TV L.L.C. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).