Entertainment Weekend: School is back in session! Prime Video’s Global Hit Series Maxton Hall.

The second season of the most successful International Original series in Prime Video history, Maxton Hall – The World Between Us, has gone into production for season two. The upcoming season will be based on the second part of the bestselling novel series Save You by author Mona Kasten and published by LYX.

Since its launch on May 9, 2024, the first season of the series achieved the largest first week global viewership for an International Original in Prime Video history, reaching the number 1 spot on the Prime Video Charts in over 120 countries and territories. The “Maxton Hall Effect” is being seen across Germany, from stars Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten who have had a 480% and 3,900% increase on their social media platforms since launch, as well as for the city Hannover in Saxony, Germany, that has seen an increase in travel interest of more than 400%.

In addition to Hardung and Herbig-Matten, Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, and Andrea Guo as Lin return to the cast of the second season.

Martin Schreier once again directs the second season of Maxton Hall – The World Between Us. Producers of the upcoming season include Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim, who also acts as showrunner and head writer of the series. Valentin Debler is once again the producer for UFA Fiction.

Prime Video previously revealed that the first episode of season one is available to stream for free on YouTube until June 18, 2024 and available on Freevee for new and existing fans to stream as much as they want.

First look images from the season two set can be found HERE.

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season Two Synopsis:

Those who fly high can also fall low…After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James’ (Damian Hardung) family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James – and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can’t forget James – especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back.