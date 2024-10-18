Entertainment Weekend: Roku Original “Jingle Bell Love” Celebrates the Holidays with New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre and “Heartland’s” Michelle Morgan

This holiday season, Roku presents Joey McIntyre and Michelle Morgan in an all-new romantic comedy that will get you in the festive spirit: “Jingle Bell Love.” The Roku Original will debut on The Roku Channel on Monday, Nov. 18 and feature a new original song performed by Joey McIntyre, titled “A Brand New Christmas.”

“Our audiences love heartwarming, fun stories—especially during the holidays. We can’t wait for them to unwrap ‘Jingle Bell Love,’” said Morgan Pichinson, Roku Originals. “We’re proud to bring original programming that people can celebrate and connect over to The Roku Channel.”

“Jingle Bell Love” follows Jack Cooper (McIntyre) as he visits his late wife’s hometown for Christmas and gets more than he bargained for, when his determined daughter decides to match him up with a charming local shop owner (Morgan).

“This movie has all the holidays feels you could hope for,” said Joey McIntyre. “It’s so special to play a dad to this amazing daughter, Delia Chambers, who keeps me on my toes and shows how to keep believing in the season of miracles.”

Michelle Morgan shared, “I still can’t believe I had the honor of performing alongside the legendary singer-songwriter Joey McIntyre! I know that our music will move audiences, especially Joey’s original song ‘A Brand New Christmas,’ and that ‘Jingle Bell Love’ will bring some real magic into people’s lives this Christmas.”

Graham Ludlow, Head of Development & Production at Incendo, added, “On behalf of the entire cast, crew, and creative teams, we are excited to team up with Roku to deliver some holiday magic this season!”

“Jingle Bell Love” is produced by Incendo. Graham Ludlow, Kaleigh Kavanagh, and Shari Segal serve as executive producers. The film is created by Daren Flam and Stefanie Black and directed by Anne De Léan. On behalf of Roku Originals, Morgan Pichinson is Scripted Content Lead, and Sabrina Lyall is Scripted Coordinator.

Joey McIntyre is best known as a member of New Kids on the Block, who have sold over 80 million records and continue to sell out arenas today, having just announced their Vegas residency in 2025. Joey’s TV and film credits include the role of Matt in “The Fantasticks,” plus roles in David E. Kelley’s “Boston Public,” “The McCarthys” on CBS, Paul Feig’s “The Heat,” and as a co-creator/writer of “Return of the Mac” on POP TV.

Joey has acted on Broadway in “Wicked” opposite Idina Menzel and in “Waitress,” and in the original off-Broadway production of “Tick, Tick, Boom.” He has weaved his solo music in and out of his acting career, producing five albums of his own, including the self-penned Billboard top 10 hit “Stay the Same.” He is currently in New York in the new off-Broadway show “DRAG: The Musical!”

Actress and director Michelle Morgan is a first-generation Canadian of Chilean descent. Her first appearance on the big screen came in 2007, when she was cast as the lead in George A. Romero’s memorable “Diary of the Dead.” Her big break came that same year when she was cast in the leading role of Lou Fleming in the multi-generational western drama “Heartland”(CBC/Netflix). The series would go on to become the top 10 most streamed show in America for several years running. Michelle has directed over eight hours of primetime television, as well as award-winning short films and digital series.

Viewers can enjoy a variety of holiday programming for free on The Roku Channel this holiday season. In addition to “Jingle Bell Love,” Roku is also bringing audiences previously announced Roku Original holiday titles “The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Special” and “Honest Renovations: A Holiday Makeover.”