Entertainment Weekend: Prime Video Three of the Feel-Good Detective Series The Mallorca Files

Prime Video has released the official trailer and key art for the third season of “The Mallorca Files.” This brand-new season is set to premiere on August 8, exclusively on Prime Video, in territories including the U.S., UK, Germany, Australia, and Mexico, with all eight episodes available on the launch day. The first two seasons are already accessible for streaming in the U.S., UK, and Germany on Amazon Freevee, a complimentary service. Additionally, select Prime Video subscribers will have the opportunity to view the first and second seasons beginning August 1.

Set against the backdrop of the sun-soaked and glamorous Spanish island of Mallorca, The Mallorca Files follows the story of ambitious British detective Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys, Consent, The One That Got Away) and her easygoing German partner Max Winter (Julian Looman, The Ibiza Affair, Constellation). They form an ideal team, despite not realizing it. In Season Three, they navigate a series of high-stakes adventures, including treasure hunts, arson, kidnappings, and murders, all of which challenge their personal dynamics and unique partnership. Their cases are overseen by the unpredictable and fiery Inés Villegas (María Fernández Ache, Lost in Karastan).

The new season plays host to an array of international guest stars including Enrique Arce (Money Heist), Philippe Brenninkmeyer (Mad Men), Francesc Corbera (Places We’ve Never Been),Charlie Higson (The Fast Show), Michael Jibson (Bodies), David Mora (Memento Mori), Elena Saurel (Buffering), and Leonor Watling (Cities).

“The Mallorca Files” is a joint production between Cosmopolitan Pictures and the BBC Studios label, Clerkenwell Films. Ben Donald, the founder of Cosmopolitan, and Wim de Greef, co-MD of Clerkenwell, are the executive producers. They work alongside Dan Sefton, the series creator, showrunner, and head writer. The writing team for Season Three includes Dan Muirden, Sarah-Lou Hawkins, Emily Fairweather, Jackie Okwera, and Alex McBride. Dominic Barlow has taken on the role of series producer, with Craig Pickles, Rob Evans, and Kate Cheeseman directing the most recent season. BBC Studios has acted as the international distributor and secured the global commission.

