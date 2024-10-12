Entertainment Weekend: Popular ABC/Hulu show Will Trent season now not coming till 2025

By
James Williams
-

Season three of the popular ABC/Hulu hit series Will Trent will be back in early 2025.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling “Will Trent” series, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

“Will Trent” stars Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter and Oly Obst. Ramón Rodríguez is a co-executive producer.

