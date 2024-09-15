Entertainment Weekend: Plenty New This Week on Netflix. Highlighted by the 30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

This is another big week for Netflix, featuring the acclaimed sports documentary “The Catholics vs. the Convicts,” which holds special significance for fans of the University of Miami. It covers the epic showdown in South Bend between Notre Dame and Miami, with a national championship at stake. Additionally, there are plenty of good movies and series scheduled this week.

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall

From his humble origins to becoming champion of the world, this documentary series recounts the life and career of the iconic Argentinian soccer player.WatchMy List

September 12

Billionaire Island

The ruthless owner of a Norwegian fish farming company plans a hostile takeover of her local rival to become the world’s largest salmon producer.WatchMy List

September 12

Black Mass

This drama recounts the real-life story of Whitey Bulger, the infamous gangster who made a deal with the feds and eluded arrest for years.WatchMy List

September 12

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

In this two-part documentary, a tenacious mother unravels the complex mystery surrounding the 1989 disappearance of the daughter she placed for adoption.WatchMy List

September 12

Midnight at the Pera Palace

Season 2

Esra is drawn back to the perilous events of the past … only this time, she lands in the ’40s and starts a desperate search for her birth mother.WatchMy List

September 12

Emily in Paris

Season 4, Part 2

Emily has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she’s ready for her next adventure.WatchMy List

September 13

September 13

Officer Black Belt

A talented martial artist who can’t walk past a person in need unites with a probation officer to fight and prevent crime as a martial arts officer.Remind Me

September 13

Sector 36

When several children disappear at the hands of a serial killer in Delhi’s Sector 36, a corrupt cop is forced to pursue the chilling case at all costs.Remind Me

September 13

Uglies

In a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards, a teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend.Remind Me

September 15

September 15

Ancient Aliens

Season 8

Ancient alien theorists search for proof that, thousands of years ago, extraterrestrials landed on Earth and helped shape human civilization.WatchMy List

September 15

Heels

Seasons 1-2

In the shadow of their late father, two brothers live out their rivalry in and out of the ring while fighting to keep their wrestling league alive.Remind Me

September 15

Intervention

Season 23

People with serious addictions engage in raw, emotional conversations with their friends and family, who ask them to face the truth and accept help.WatchMy List

September 16

September 16

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

This doc dives deep into the thrilling 1988 Notre Dame-Miami football game, its rich backstory, and a legacy that’s still defined by a T-shirt slogan.Remind Me