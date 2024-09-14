Entertainment Weekend: Peacock Will Become the Next-Day Streaming Home for NBC and Bravo Shows Starting September 19

By
James Williams
-

Starting September 19, Peacock will become the streaming home of NBC and Bravo, offering premium customers next-day access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks.  

“We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “From Sunday Night Football and Jurassic World: Dominion to Saturday Night Live and The Office, Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal and beyond, providing customers a massive premium content offering across TV, Film, Sports, and News, with less than five minutes of ads per hour for just $5 per month.” 

Peacock will be the go-to streaming destination for new episodes of NBC series including beloved franchises like the Law & Order trifecta and One Chicago, the network’s iconic late-night line-up including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonLate Night with Seth Meyers, and Saturday Night Live, returning hits such as La BreaNew Amsterdam, and Young Rock, competition favorites including The Voice and America’s Got Talent, and highly anticipated new series such as Quantum Leap and Lopez vs. Lopez when they premiere this fall.  

Peacock premium customers already enjoy next-day access to Bravo series including The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsBelow Deck, Top Chef, Southern Charm, and Watch What Happens Live, and will enjoy upcoming hits including The Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityThe Real Housewives of PotomacWinter House and Below Deck Med this fall. 

In addition to all next-day programming from NBC and Bravo, Peacock customers enjoy more than 70,000 hours of original, current, and classic movies and TV shows, as well as live sports, news, and events. In addition to exclusive fan favorites such as Yellowstoneand The Office, new content coming to Peacock this fall includes Peacock Originals Last LightVampire AcademyA Friend of the FamilyThe CallingPitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, and The Best Man: The Final Chapters; blockbuster and exclusive films including Jurassic World: DominionMinions: The Rise of GruHonk for JesusSave Your Soul., BeastNope, and Meet Cute; live sports including Sunday Night Football, exclusive MLB, Premier League, WWE, IndyCar, and Notre Dame football coverage, the FIFA World Cup, and much more.   

With so much great content coming to Peacock in the coming months, Peacock is providing new customers with a special Fall celebratory offer. Throughout the month of September, new customers will be able to sign up for Peacock’s premium tier for just $1.99 per month, or $19.99 for an entire year, and enjoy access to their favorite NBC and Bravo series, as well as Peacock’s massive offering of movies, TV shows, live sports, news, and more.    

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.