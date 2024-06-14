Entertainment Weekend: Peacock Original Queer Planet is special for Pride Month.

By
James Williams
-

With a new month on the horizon, we’ve got all-new content to stream on Peacock. Whether you’re looking for a brand-new nature docuseries or some sexy reality TV, we can make your watching wishes come true. Scroll through and check out what’s coming out this month:   

Queer Planet* 

Take a worldwide journey exploring the rich diversity of animal sexuality — from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish, multi-gendered mushrooms, and everything in between. This documentary looks at extraordinary creatures, witnesses amazing behaviors, and introduces the scientists who are questioning the traditional concept of what’s natural when it comes to sex and gender. 

Stream Queer Planet Jun 6. 

Love Island USA S6* 

Love Island USA welcomes Ariana Madix to host a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. 

Stream Love Island USA S6 Jun 11.  

Megamind Rules S1 (New Episodes)* 

Megamind’s former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends (Roxanne, Ol’ Chum, and Keiko) to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the moon. 

Stream New Episodes Jun 20. 

All new releases on Peacock: June 2024 Schedule  

