Entertainment Weekend: PARAMOUNT+ REVEALS NEW DOCUMENTARY LARGER THAN LIFE: REIGN OF THE BOYBANDS

Paramount+ is streaming LARGER THAN LIFE: REIGN OF THE BOYBANDS this captivating documentary delves into the evolution of boy bands, one of pop culture’s most enduring musical movements, highlighting the genre’s rich history from the groundbreaking influence of The Beatles to the global rise of K-pop and shining a spotlight on the iconic groups of the 1990s and 2000s.

For more than half a century, boy bands have been a cultural touchstone, bridging generations with unexpected connections to the past and future. LARGER THAN LIFE weaves together these stories into a perfectly curated playlist, transitioning from one group to the next to reveal what it was truly like to be a member – or a fan – during each group’s reign. From the exhilaration of success to the realities of fame, the film uncovers the raw, unvarnished experiences behind the spotlight, offering timeless insight into the frenetic era.

Told through those artists who experienced it firsthand, the managers who orchestrated their rise, and other key music players, LARGER THAN LIFE is an ode to the ones who were tearin’ up our hearts. From The Beatles and The Jackson 5 through New Edition, *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys, to SEVENTEEN and more, the documentary offers an inside look at the era’s defining boy bands. Featured personalities who discuss their journeys include AJ McLean, Chris Kirkpatrick, Donnie Wahlberg, Donny Osmond, Jeff Timmons, HANSON, Lance Bass, Michael Bivins, Nick Lachey, SEVENTEEN (HOSHI & VERNON) and Tiffany – all reflecting on their impact and the trajectory of boy band popularity in the zeitgeist.

LARGER THAN LIFE is produced by acclaimed music manager Johnny Wright and Van Toffler for Gunpowder & Sky, alongside executive producers Barry Barclay, Floris Bauer and Joanna Zwickel for Gunpowder & Sky and Bruce Gillmer, Vanessa WhiteWolf and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Tamra Davis (Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child) directed.

