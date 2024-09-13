Entertainment Weekend: Paramount+ Has The Thriller A Quiet Place – Day One

By
James Williams
-

Paramount+ announced that Paramount Pictures’ A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE, the edge-of-your-seat thrill ride that explores the chilling origins of this horror phenomenon, is now streaming in the U.S. and Canada. The film’s availability in additional international Paramount+ markets will be announced at a later date.

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE opened to nearly $100 million worldwide and set the franchise record for the biggest opening at the global box office. To date, A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE has grossed over $261 million worldwide.

Experience the day the world went quiet in this terrifying continuation of the A Quiet Place universe. When Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simple trip turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack. Accompanied by her cat, Frodo, and an unexpected ally, Eric (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive. Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff also star in this intensely suspenseful thriller.

Paramount Pictures presents, in association with Michael Bay, A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE, a Platinum Dunes/Sunday Night Production directed by Michael Sarnoski, with a story by John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski based on characters created by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck and a screenplay by Michael Sarnoski. The film is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, p.g.a., Brad Fuller, John Krasinski, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger and Vicki Dee Rock.

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE is rated PG-13 for terror and violent content/bloody images.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment and news brands, is a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combining live sports, breaking news and A Mountain of Entertainment™. The streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME®, the service’s cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME® content, including scripted hits and critically acclaimed nonfiction projects and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf, basketball and more. All Paramount+ subscribers have streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com, and follow @ParamountPlus on social media.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.