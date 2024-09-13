Entertainment Weekend: Paramount+ Has The Thriller A Quiet Place – Day One

Paramount+ announced that Paramount Pictures’ A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE, the edge-of-your-seat thrill ride that explores the chilling origins of this horror phenomenon, is now streaming in the U.S. and Canada. The film’s availability in additional international Paramount+ markets will be announced at a later date.

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE opened to nearly $100 million worldwide and set the franchise record for the biggest opening at the global box office. To date, A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE has grossed over $261 million worldwide.

Experience the day the world went quiet in this terrifying continuation of the A Quiet Place universe. When Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simple trip turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack. Accompanied by her cat, Frodo, and an unexpected ally, Eric (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive. Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff also star in this intensely suspenseful thriller.

Paramount Pictures presents, in association with Michael Bay, A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE, a Platinum Dunes/Sunday Night Production directed by Michael Sarnoski, with a story by John Krasinski and Michael Sarnoski based on characters created by Bryan Woods & Scott Beck and a screenplay by Michael Sarnoski. The film is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, p.g.a., Brad Fuller, John Krasinski, and executive produced by Allyson Seeger and Vicki Dee Rock.

A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE is rated PG-13 for terror and violent content/bloody images.

