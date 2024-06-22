Entertainment Weekend: Paramount+ Goes Blue with the Smurfs and goes musical with Nick Cannon.

Paramount Plus subscribers can start enjoying Season 2 of The Smurfs this week. This 2021 animated series, directed by William Renaud, represents the third television adaptation of the beloved Belgian comic series, The Smurfs.

Nick Cannon Presents: Future SuperStars Season 1 is now available for streaming. This VH1 series features Nick Cannon interviewing and mentoring up-and-coming music stars, guiding them toward becoming the next icons in the industry. The show includes appearances by artists like Klondike Blonde, Hitman Holla, Big Boss Vette, and Symba.

This weekend, don’t miss out on ‘El Chicano’ available to Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers. This action-packed drama traces the lives of twin brothers Diego and Pedro, who find themselves on divergent paths within the law as they grow up. Raul Castillo headlines the film, supported by a stellar cast that includes George Lopez, Aimee Garcia, Jose Pablo Cantillo, and David Castaneda.

Paramount Plus has released The Challenge Season 39 this week. Dubbed ‘Battle for a New Champion,’ the season ramps up the competition by testing the contestants’ mental and physical limits with tougher challenges and greater stakes.

New Paramount Plus releases for June 17-23 2024

Below are all the new TV shows and movies being added to Paramount Plus from June 17-23, 2024.

June 19

Nick Cannon Presents: Future SuperStars (Season 1)

The Challenge (Season 39)

The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)

June 21

El Chicano*

THANKS TO PARAMOUNT+ FOR PROVIDING THE INFORMATION