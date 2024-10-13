Entertainment Weekend: Now on the Max Original Competition Series ROLLER JAM, Starring Jordin Sparks, Johnny Weir, And Terrell Ferguson

Special Guest Judges Through the Decades Include Pepa, Michelle Williams, Maureen McCormick, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Debbie Gibson and Joanna Gaines

This First-Of-Its-Kind Competition Series Will Feature America’s Best Roller-Skating Teams Dancing Through The Decades, As Expert Judges And Pop Culture Icons Decide Which Team Is Worthy To Win Roller Jam And $150,000





The Max Original competition series ROLLER JAM debuts THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10 on Max, followed by one episode weekly and concludes with the finale on November 14.



Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1: “Qualifier Round 1: Smells Like Team Spirit”

Special Guest Judge: Pepa

The first five of America’s 10 best roller-skating teams take center rink as they dance through the decades for a chance to take home $150,000. Pepa, 1990s hip hop royalty, joins our expert judge panel to decide who will move on to the next round.



Special Guest Judge: Michelle Williams

The next five of 10 roller skating teams roll out to the star-studded Roller Jam arena when a 2000s music icon, Michelle Williams, joins our judges to choose who’s “gonna make it” to the Top 8.



Special Guest Judge: Maureen McCormick

The top eight teams face off in head-to-head battles. Maureen McCormick, a surprise guest judge from the most popular TV show of the 1970s, helps decide their fate. Only five slots remain in the next round, and three of the teams will be rolling away.



Special Guest Judge: Marissa Jaret Winokur

It’s a blast from the past as the top five skate crews perform show-stopping routines inspired by the classic songs of the 1960s with Tony Award-winning guest judge Marissa Jaret Winokur and a challenge that reaches new heights in the Roller Jam arena.



Special Guest Judge: Debbie Gibson

The top four skate teams put on their best neon and bust out their best ’80s dance moves for our celebrity judges and a special ’80s pop icon, Debbie Gibson, in the semi-final roll call.



Special Guest Judge: Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines guest judges the ultimate showdown of America’s top skaters in this high-stakes finale. The teams fight for the title of Roller Jam Champion, the grand prize of $150,000 and a donation to support their local skating rink.



ABOUT ROLLER JAM

Executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines and produced by Nikki Boella (“America’s Got Talent; Rhythm + Flow”) and Brian Lando (“A Very Brady Renovation”), ROLLAR JAMis a six-episode competition series featuring the top roller-skating crews in the country dancing through the decades for a chance to win a $150,000 cash prize and a $10,000 donation to their local rink. Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actress Jordin Sparks will host, with two-time U.S. Olympian and national figure skating champion Johnny Weir and roller-skating legend Terrell Ferguson serving as judges of the first-ever nationwide roller dancing competition on television. Each episode, skate teams must create all-new routines to perform for Johnny, Terrell and a celebrity guest judge in front of a live audience with only one chosen in the end as the ultimate roller dancing team in the country.



ABOUT MAGNOLIA NETWORK

Magnolia Network is a media joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Warner Bros. Discovery, comprising a family-friendly library of premium, Emmy®-winning unscripted original content streaming on Max and discovery+; a brand-immersive app; and a cable network. At Magnolia Network, we believe in telling life’s stories authentically and empowering our viewers to move past their comfort zones and try new things. We seek to entertain through smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity. Here, we are creating a space where we hope viewers will feel their time with us is never without purpose, but rather is time well spent.