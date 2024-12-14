Entertainment Weekend: No Good Deed Is a Dark Comedy About a Dream House That Might Be a Nightmare

It’s time to turn the key on No Good Deed, from Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman. The black comedy (now streaming on Netflix) follows three families competing to buy the same Los Angeles house — before realizing that this dream home might actually be a nightmare.

The series is led by the Emmy Award–winning Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano and features a long list of other talented actors, including Dead to Me star Linda Cardellini in a role unlike anything she’s done before. You can get a peek at Cardellini (along with the rest of the star-studded cast) in the trailer above.

Feldman first imagined Cardellini’s cherry-red wedge-wearing Los Angeleno Margo –– and the rest of the mysterious No Good Deedworld –– while working on the final season of Dead to Me. Cardellini had mentioned she wanted to play “the complete opposite” of her sweet protagonist, Judy, in her next project. The Emmy-nominated actor was looking to portray a “badass bitch,” Feldman tells Tudum.

“I thought, ‘That’s really interesting. What would that look like?’ ” the showrunner and executive producer says. “I had already started dreaming up this world of Los Angeles real estate and thinking, ‘Why hasn’t there been a show about the buying and selling of one house and all of the people that revolve around that one location?’ I thought, ‘Who would that badass bitch be in this world?’ ”

The answer was Margo, one of the many colorful characters whose motives and secrets will be revealed in No Good Deed. Keep reading to learn about the listing of a lifetime — and to watch a brand-new featurette about the show.