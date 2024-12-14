Entertainment Weekend: New Guy Ritchie project with a star-studded cast lands on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME has announced that Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Lara Pulver (Da Vinci’s Demons), Anson Boon (Pistol), Mandeep Dhillon (CSI: Vegas) and Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy) will join Guy Ritchie’s new global crime series NEW GUY RITCHIE PROJECT for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME as series regulars.

As previously announced, production is currently underway in London with Tom Hardy (Venom: The Last Dance), Pierce Brosnan (Die Another Day) and Helen Mirren (The Queen) set to lead.

New Guy Ritchie Project is produced in association with SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The series will debut in 2025 on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Plan and globally on Paramount+.

In the upcoming series, Considine will play “Kevin Harrigan,” Conrad’s son, Froggatt will play “Jan Da Souza,” Harry’s wife and Pulver will play “Bella Harrigan,” Kevin’s wife.

Boon will play “Eddie Harrigan,” Kevin’s rebellious son, Dhillon will play “Seraphina,” Conrad’s daughter and Kevin’s half-sister while Jobson will play “Zosia,” who works for Harry and is one of his closest associates.

NEW GUY RITCHIE PROJECT is an electrifying, new global crime series centered around two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch all corners of the globe and the fiercely loyal “fixer” charged with protecting one of them at all costs.

The series is executive produced by Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Guy Ritchie, Jez Butterworth, Ronan Bennett, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari.