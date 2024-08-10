Entertainment Weekend: New Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle is Now Available in Ad-Supported and Ad-Free Plans

Steaming fans, the new Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle from Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery is available in the U.S. for purchase on any of the three streaming platforms’ websites. All qualifying new and existing subscribers can purchase the bundle for $16.99/month with ads and $29.99/month without ads – a savings of up to 38% compared with the price of the services purchased separately.

The premium offering brings the three popular streaming services together all through a single monthly subscription, while providing a wide selection of content from the biggest and most beloved portfolio of brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, Warner Bros., and many more.

In support of the launch, a coordinated, cross-platform national marketing campaign kicks off today and is focused on each streamer’s collection of fan-favorite TV series, films and characters. The carefully tailored campaign includes a robust blitz across national broadcast, social, digital, and owned-and-operated channels.

This new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to the incredible breadth and depth of three complementary libraries including some of the greatest franchises like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Disney’s Frozen, The Avengers, Star Wars, and Toy Story and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Batman, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. In addition, subscribers can also enjoy an upcoming slate of must-watch premieres including Only Murders in the Building Season 4 on Hulu (Aug 27), Agatha All Along on Disney+ (Sept 18) and The Penguin on Max (Sept).

ABOUT DISNEY+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., Disney Bundle subscribers can also access extensive Hulu content, including next day TV and Hulu Original titles, on Disney+. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from Disney, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundled offerings, including Disney Bundle plans in the U.S. that give subscribers access to Disney+ and Hulu or Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

ABOUT HULU

Hulu is the leading and most comprehensive all-in-one premium streaming service that offers an expansive slate of live and on-demand entertainment, both in and outside the home, through a wide array of subscription options that give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience. As part of the Disney Entertainment segment, Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films – including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu – and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of access to 95+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks, as well as Hulu’s on-demand library, Disney+, and ESPN+ included as part of the base plan. Visit hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service.

ABOUT MAX

Max® is an enhanced streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, available in the US and countries in Latin America and Europe. With a personalized user experience that brings unique and unexpected stories ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, the best of unscripted, and live sports and news (where available), Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, Harry Potter, and best-in-class programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle, and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more, all in one place.