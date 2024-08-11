Entertainment Weekend: Netflix Top Ten Has ‘Saving Bikini Bottom, The Sandy Cheeks Movie,’ ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ and ‘Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats’

A thrill-seeking squirrel and an amateur sleuth dominated the English Top 10 Lists this week. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, the animated film set in the iconic world of SpongeBob SquarePants, shored up 12.8M views to land atop the English Films List and was the most-watched title of the week. The adaptation of Holly Jackson’s best selling series, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, cracked the case and first place on the English TV List with 7.4M views. Seems like star Emma Myers used her lessons in crime from Wednesday to prepare her for the YA mystery series.

The latest Netflix live stand-up special, Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats, claimed #7 on the English TV List with 2.5M views after its debut Saturday night. The prolific podcaster and alien enthusiast returned to stand-up with his first special in six years. He has two previous specials on Netflix: Joe Rogan: Strange Times and Joe Rogan: Triggered.

Part 1 of Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season claimed #2 on the list with 4.1M views. Docuseries took three spots on the list this week. Fresh off of adding to her medal count, the most-decorated US gymnast in Olympic history flipped up to #3 (3.8M views) with Simone Biles Rising, Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam took #4 (3.5M views), and Volume 4 of Unsolved Mysteries entered the list at #5 (3.1M views). Season 6 of the reality dating competition series Too Hot To Handle moved into #6 (2.7M views). List holdovers included the gleeful satire of class war in plague times, The Decameron, at #8 (2.1M views), Season 3 of period drama Vikings: Valhalla at #9 (1.9M views), and superhero series Supacell at #10 (1.4M views).

Find Me Falling, the romantic comedy starring Harry Connick Jr., claimed #5 on the English Films List with 5.6M views. Elsewhere, families gathered to watch kids animation, which took three spots on the list: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie at #2 (7M views), Trolls Band Together at #4 (5.9M views), and The Bad Guys at #8 (4.2M views).

Comedy thriller Non-Negotiable (Mexico) held on to the #1 spot on the Non-English Films List with 8M views. The mystery thriller Borderless Fog (Indonesia) debuted at #3 with 3.7M views. Continuing its monster run was the shark thriller Under Paris, which claimed #7 in its ninth week on the list with 1.7M views.

The eighth and final season of teen crime drama Elite moved into the top spot on the Non-English TV List, clocking 3.9M views. New list entrants included Season 2 of the action fun thriller Kleo (Germany) in eighth place (1.1M views), and reality dating competition series Love is Blind: Mexico in tenth (0.8M views). Korean titles took two spots on the list: limited series Miss Night and Day came in at #4 (1.8M views) and Season 3 of horror series Sweet Home landed at #7 (1.3M views).