Entertainment Weekend: Netflix hit Excitement For New Episodes of ‘Stranded With My Mother-In-Law’

After a successful worldwide premiere, the wait for a new season of the reality show Stranded with my Mother-in-Law is over. The original Brazilian production, whose first season remained in the Netflix Top 10 worldwide for two weeks, now has a teaser in which host Fernanda Souza prepares hearts for lots of family emotion and plenty of fights — this time, on an island in the state of Alagoas.

The second season follows the same format. Six families face off in unprecedented challenges on an island, testing their limits in the hope of winning the R$500,000 grand prize. But to do so, they must overcome the greatest challenge of them all — coming together as a team and setting their differences aside. Will mothers-in-law, daughters-in-law and sons-in-law learn to live together in harmony? Watch the eight episodes to find out.

The second season of Stranded with my Mother-in-Law , produced by Floresta, is coming soon, only on Netflix.

About Netflix Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services, with 283 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

About Floresta:

A leader in content production and the partner of major industry players, Floresta is Sony Pictures Television’s production company in Brazil. Its original programming and its adaptations of global franchises include Shark Tank Brazil, Tunnel of Love, Man of the House, Wild and Free, In Sickness and in Hell, Top Chef Brazil, Ex on the Beach and Bugged, among others. Floresta has produced over 70 programs encompassing more than 155 seasons. Its catalog of notable fictions features Rio Connection, an international co-production with Estúdios Globo and Sony Pictures Television; Luz, Netflix’s first original Brazilian children’s series; and Divided Youth, a Max Original YA drama.