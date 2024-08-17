Entertainment Weekend: Netflix has some hot new shows this week.

August marks a time of change. As summer’s end nears, the month’s leisurely pace contrasts with the impending duties of autumn. To ease the ‘Sunday Scaries’ of August, numerous streaming options remain to enjoy before summer concludes. Delve into a murder mystery in an English village with ‘A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder,’ or embark on a European adventure with Emily Cooper in ‘Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1.’

Join father-son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe in the second season of Unstable; for a unique family drama, catch Jeff Goldblum portraying the alluring yet tyrannical Zeus in KAOS. Moreover, if you’re intrigued by adventures across land and sea, don’t miss the chance to join Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants as they venture to Texas on a mission to rescue Bikini Bottom in Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.