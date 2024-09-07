Entertainment Weekend: Netflix has a hit with their new series “The Perfect Couple.”

Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.

Nicole Kidman (A Family Affair, Being the Recardos) will play Greer Garrison Winbury, the Groom’s Mother.

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, Asteroid City) will play Tag Winbury, the Groom’s Father.

Eve Hewson (Flora and Son, Bad Sisters) will play Amelia Sacks, the Bride.

Billy Howle (Under the Banner of Heaven, The Serpent) will play Benji Winbury, the Groom.

Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, upcoming The Equalizer 3) will play Abby Winbury, the Sister-in-Law.

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus, The Bold Type) will play Merritt Monaco, the Bride’s Best Friend.

Ishaan Khattar (Beyond The Clouds, A Suitable Boy) will play Shooter Dival, the Groom’s Best Friend.

Jack Reynor (Midsommar, The Peripheral) will play Thomas Winbury, the Groom’s Brother.

Sam Nivola (Maestro, White Noise) will play Will Winbury, the Groom’s Brother.

Mia Isaac (Not Okay, Black Cake) will play Chloe Carter, the Chief of Police’s Daughter.

Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex Girlfriend, The First Lady) will play Nikki Henry, the Detective.

Isabelle Adjani will recur as Isabel Nallet, the Family Friend.