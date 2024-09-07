Entertainment Weekend: Max to Stream CNN International in Europe as the World’s Attention Turns to the U.S. Election

By
James Williams
-

Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, is to offer 24/7 news with the launch of the CNN International live channel feed in 22 European countries across Spain, Nordics, Belgium, Netherlands and Central and Eastern Europe on 29th August*. CNN International arrives on Max in Europe as the world’s attention turns to this year’s hugely significant U.S. election.

Ahead of election day on 5th November, Max subscribers will be able to follow every twist and turn on the campaign trail during the final critical weeks of the race to the White House. This includes coverage of the ABC News Presidential Debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, which will be simulcast on CNN International at 03.00 CET on 11th September in Europe and replayed at 08:00 and 20:00.

Over the coming weeks and months CNN International will continue to deliver unrivalled in-depth coverage from across the United States in the race for the presidency and shed light on the crucial contests that will determine the balance in the House and Senate.

In addition to U.S. politics, Max subscribers will also tune in to CNN International for the very best in international news alongside a wide range of business, travel, technology, and lifestyle programming from all corners of the globe**.

The launch follows prior launches of CNN International on Max in France and Poland in June. Max is available in 65 countries and territories globally across the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Max arrives in key Southeast Asia countries later this year.

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.