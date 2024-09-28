Entertainment Weekend: Max Original Adult Animated Special VELMA: THIS HALLOWEEN NEEDS TO BE MORE SPECIAL! Debuts October 3

- The Max Original adult animated special VELMA: THIS HALLOWEEN NEEDS TO BE MORE SPECIAL!, from Warner Bros. Animation, debuts THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3 on Max. The Scooby Gang is back together with a new special aimed as much at the adults who grew up on the iconic cartoon as their kids.
- The drama unfolds as the gang discovers they have only 24 hours to rescue Velma. In a frantic search for a dark spellbook, they must dodge the wrath of a vengeful spirit. With the annual Sexy Halloween party approaching, Velma and her friends are forced to confront their greatest fears if they hope to survive.
- Stars Mindy Kaling, Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu. Additional cast includes Russell Peters, Sarayu Blue, Wanda Sykes, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, Sara Ramirez, Nicholas Braun, Fortune Feimster, Jennifer Hale, Richard Kind, Jason Mantzoukas, Saweetie, Debby Ryan, and Kulap Vilaysack.
- Developed by Charlie Grandy; executive producers Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, Elijah Aron, and Sam Register; co-executive producer, Jessica Kumai Scott; supervising producer, Amy Winfrey; producer, Kandace Reuter; co-producer, Greg Gallant. Written by Charlie Grandy; directed by Adam Parton and Meg Waldow.
