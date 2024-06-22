Entertainment Weekend: HULU is hot in June

The only things rivaling the current heatwave are the fresh shows, movies, and live specials arriving on Hulu this month. Curious about what to stream on Hulu in June? From the third season of The Bear to live-streamed Pride parades nationwide — this is everything new that you’ll want to catch on Hulu this month.

New Shows on Hulu

The Bear (S3)

After two wildly successful seasons, fans of The Bear are hungry for more. Jeremy Allen White is back as Carmy for the highly anticipated third season of this hit FX series on Hulu. See what Carmy and his sous chef, Sydney, are cooking up next when the entire third season of The Bear comes to Hulu on Thursday, June 27.

Check out our insider’s guide to The Bear for more.

House of the Dragon (S2)

Explore the tumultuous era of the Targaryen Dynasty in House of the Dragon. Set two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, this thrilling prequel follows the height of the Targaryen reign. As tensions escalate and the realm teeters on the edge of civil war, Season 2 picks up where the first left off when a new season of House of the Dragon premieres Sunday, June 16.

Love Island

Love Island UK returns for Season 11, starting Monday, June 3, and all Hulu subscribers can stream episodes on-demand. Check out our insider’s guide to Love Island for more from this hit reality dating series.

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown

Survivors and eyewitnesses tell the infamous story of Jim Jones and the downfall of the Peoples Temple, uncovering the cult organization’s final hours as it spiraled into a mass murder/suicide in the National Geographic docuseries, Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown.

Told through first-person accounts and never-before-seen footage, true-crime and documentary lovers alike will want to stream this Nat Geo special on Hulu starting Monday, June 17.

Shoresy (S3)

It’s the Season 3 premiere — the National Senior Tournament begins, and the Bulldogs are down bad. See how it all plays out on the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization when the newest season of Shoresy premieres on Friday, June 21 — only on Hulu.

New Movies on Hulu

Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge (2024)

Few can epitomize gravitas, elegance, and enthusiasm quite like the remarkable Diane von Furstenberg. As a global citizen and the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, her narrative and its resonance are nothing short of inspiring.

Take an unprecedented look at the non-stop life of this cultural luminary when her documentary, Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, premieres Tuesday, June 25 exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.

Anchorman: 1 and 2

Can you believe it’s been 20 years since the man, the myth, the legend himself, Ron Burgundy (Will Farrell), became a household name? Hulu is celebrating this momentous occasion by bringing both Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) to our streaming library, starting Saturday, June 1.

The Original Saw Franchise

Get all of the psychological thrills, disturbing plot twists, and unsettling gore your stomach can handle when the entire original Saw franchise comes to Hulu on Saturday, June 1.

Live TV Events Streaming June 2024

MLB

Welcome summer with live baseball games on Hulu. Check out the Hulu MLB guide for more on how to stream baseball this season with the MLB Network, ESPN+, and Hulu + Live TV.

NBA

The NBA playoffs are here, and things are only starting to heat up with the Finals just around the corner. Whether at home or on the go, you can keep up with NBA games in real-time with Hulu + Live TV.*

Check out the Hulu NBA Finals guide to discover how to stream the final NBA games of the season without cable.

NHL

It’s NHL playoff time, and you’re not going to want to miss a heart-racing, buzzer-beating moment. With exclusive games and Hulu + Live TV,* you don’t have to.

Take a look at Hulu’s Stanley Cup Finals guide to learn more.

New Comedy on Hulu

This month, Hulu is excited to add stand-up specials to our streaming lineup from some of the biggest names in comedy, like Jeff Dunham, Joel McHale, Tom Segura, Lavell Crawford, Margaret Cho, Whitney Cummings, Mike Birbiglia, Cameron Esposito, Eddie Izzard, Gina Yashere, Jinkx Monsoon, and Todd Glass (and that’s only scratching the surface).

Visit the Hulu Stand-Up Hub for a good laugh.

Pride Month on Hulu

There’s so much to celebrate this Pride Month! That’s why we’re bringing the country’s biggest Pride parades and streaming’s best new titles to you.

This month, all Hulu subscribers can watch the streaming premiere of the UK’s first gay reality dating series, I Kissed a Boy, along with a brand new season of Wreck, dazzling musical performances, and laugh-out-loud stand-up specials from some of the most iconic comedians, including Jinkx Monsoon, Margaret Cho, Monét X Change, and Cameron Esposito.

To continue amplifying LGBTQIA+ voices, visit the Hulu Has Pride Hub featuring LGBTQIA+ movies, shows, documentaries and titles by queer creators. Plus, discover more of the best LGBTQ+ titles streaming now.

New Hulu Releases: June 2024 (Full Schedule)

Saturday, June 1

Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9

Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5 – 7

The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18 – 21

Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14

Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54

Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Season 139

House Hunters: Complete Season 171

Island Life: Complete Season 17

Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7

Survivor: Complete Seasons 9 – 10, 26 – 27

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2 – 3

About Last Night (1986)

Annapolis (2006)

Aquamarine (2006)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

The Batman (2022)

Betsy’s Wedding (1990)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Blue City (1986)

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation (2006)

The Boss (2016)

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Click (2006)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Croods (2013)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Death on the Nile (2022)

The Duke (2020)

8 MM or Eight Millimeter (1999)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Fight Club (1999)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Fresh Horses (1988)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Hide and Seek (2005)

Hitchcock (2012)

Independence Day (1996)

It Follows (2015)

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (2022)

Joker (2019)

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Life of Pi (2012)

Little Black Book (2004)

Lord of War (2005)

Mirrors (2008)

The Missing (2003)

Money Monster (2016)

The New Guy (2002)

Office Space (1999)

Over the Hedge (2006)

Prayers for Bobby (2009)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Skyscraper (2018)

Silent Hill (2006)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Split (2016)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Taps (1981)

Van Helsing (2004)

Volcano (1997)

The Vow (2012)

Weird Science (1985)

Wild Tales (2015)

Working Girl (1988)

Monday, June 3

World Eats: Bread: Complete Season 1

Bullet Train (2022)

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material (2016)

Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill (1999)

Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar (2022)

Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch (2008)

Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption (2023)

Monét X Change: Fist of Glory (2023)

Peppermint: So-SIGH-ety Effects (2023)

Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff (2012)

Tuesday, June 4

FX’s Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Erased: WWII Heroes of Color: Complete Docuseries

Name That Tune: Season 4 Premiere

The Real Red Tails: Special Premiere

Wednesday, June 5

An Audience with Kylie: Special

Thursday, June 6

Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown (2023)

Perfect Days (2023)

Friday, June 7

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Queenie: Complete Season 1

Beautiful Wedding (2024)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2: The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

What Comes Around (2023)

Saturday, June 8

Love Island U.K.: Season 11 Premiere

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden: Complete Season 1

OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 Specials

Sunday, June 9

2024 LA Pride Parade: Livestream

Monday, June 10

Restaurant Startup: Complete Series

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills: Complete Series

WAGS: Complete Series

WAGS Atlanta: Complete Series

WAGS Miami: Complete Series

Origin (2024)

Tuesday, June 11

Wreck: Complete Season 2

Wednesday, June 12

Go! Go! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

iHeartRadio & P&G: Can’t Cancel Pride Livestream

From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1

Thursday, June 13

BRATS: Documentary Premiere

Pirates: Truth Behind Legends

Rose’s War (2023)

To Kill a Stepfather (2023)

Trapped in the Farmhouse (2023)

Friday, June 14

Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Chewing Gum: Complete Series

Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood (2015)

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays (2017)

Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny (Extended Edition) (2019)

Margaret Cho – PsyCHO (2015)

Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing (2008)

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend (2013)

Thee Lavell Crawford (2023)

Tom Segura: Completely Normal (2014)

Whitney Cummings: Money Shot (2010)

Saturday, June 15

I Kissed a Boy: Complete Season 1

In the Fade (2017)

Monday, June 17

Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

Tuesday, June 18

Clotilda: The Return Home (2024)

Wednesday, June 19

Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Complete Season 4

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 7

Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 13

Thursday, June 20

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Documentary Series

Friday, June 21

Shoresy: Complete Season 3

Marmalade (2024)

Saturday, June 22

Prey (2024)