Entertainment Weekend: Hulu fan favorite ‘Futurama’ is in it’s 12th season of making people laugh.

The creator Matt Groening has created has a beloved cast, including Fry, Leela, and Bender are all back. Hulu is currently streaming Season 12 of the “Futurama” revival. In this season, the crew sets off on various adventures, such as deadly birthday party games, encounters with A.I. friends and foes, and the unfolding saga of Fry and Leela’s romance, among others.

For those unfamiliar with Futurama, it’s an adult animated sitcom that centers on Philip Fry, a 25-year-old pizza delivery guy who is inadvertently cryogenically frozen on New Year’s Eve 1999 and thaws out a millennium later. The show’s narrative revolves around his new life and the friendships he forms in the future. Fans of The Simpsons and Matt Groening’s other works will likely find Futurama to be a delightful watch.

Indeed, it features comedy, sci-fi, and an abundance of the creator’s distinctively quirky content that remains timeless. However, since this revival builds upon its prior chapters from Comedy Central and Fox, where it first premiered, catching up on the earlier seasons might be beneficial. All previous seasons are currently available for streaming on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in other countries.

The ensemble cast featuring John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman is returning to the animated sci-fi series. “Futurama,” created by Matt Groening and developed alongside David X. Cohen, is produced by executive producers Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz.