Entertainment Weekend: Hulu fan favorite ‘Futurama’ is in it’s 12th season of making people laugh.

By
James Williams
-

The creator Matt Groening has created has a beloved cast, including Fry, Leela, and Bender are all back. Hulu is currently streaming Season 12 of the “Futurama” revival. In this season, the crew sets off on various adventures, such as deadly birthday party games, encounters with A.I. friends and foes, and the unfolding saga of Fry and Leela’s romance, among others.

For those unfamiliar with Futurama, it’s an adult animated sitcom that centers on Philip Fry, a 25-year-old pizza delivery guy who is inadvertently cryogenically frozen on New Year’s Eve 1999 and thaws out a millennium later. The show’s narrative revolves around his new life and the friendships he forms in the future. Fans of The Simpsons and Matt Groening’s other works will likely find Futurama to be a delightful watch.

Indeed, it features comedy, sci-fi, and an abundance of the creator’s distinctively quirky content that remains timeless. However, since this revival builds upon its prior chapters from Comedy Central and Fox, where it first premiered, catching up on the earlier seasons might be beneficial. All previous seasons are currently available for streaming on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in other countries.

The ensemble cast featuring John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman is returning to the animated sci-fi series. “Futurama,” created by Matt Groening and developed alongside David X. Cohen, is produced by executive producers Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz.

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.