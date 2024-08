Entertainment Weekend: How to Watch the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Across NBCUniversal

Following the conclusion of the Olympic Games, the 16th edition of the Paralympic Games will begin with an Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, August 28, and run through the closing ceremony on Sunday, September 8. Over 11 days, more than 4,000 elite athletes will compete, representing more than 150 nations across 22 sports.

For the first time in history, there will be multiple hosts on the ground for the event. Andrea Joyce and 2016 Paralympic track and field athlete Lacey Henderson will be hosting a broadcast from the Team USA House, while Sophie Morgan, a disability advocate and co-founder of NBC Sports Partner: Making Space & Making Space Media, will join five-time Paralympic gold medalist Chris Waddell and longtime Olympics and Paralympics host Carolyn Manno in hosting from NBC Sports HQ in Stamford, CT.

The 2024 Paralympics in Paris will feature 22 sports, including: para archery, para athletics, para badminton, blind football, boccia, para canoe, para cycling, para equestrian, goalball, para judo, para powerlifting, para rowing, shooting para sport, sitting volleyball, para swimming, para table tennis, para tae kwon do, para triathlon, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair tennis.

As support for the Paralympics continues to soar, we are growing our coverage to match the American viewer’s interest and passion. We’ll have more commentators on the ground, more cameras at the venues, and more hours to watch than ever before, including everything on Peacock. Our expansive coverage is dedicated to giving the Paralympics its much-deserved spotlight in Paris particularly as they get ready to come to the United States to Los Angeles in 2028.

— Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games Across NBCUniversal

The Paralympic Games officially begin on August 28 and fans will have multiple viewing options. A select number of events will be airing on CNBC, USA Network, and NBC, while all 22 Paralympic events will be available to stream on Peacock.

In total, there will be more than 1,500 hours of live coverage of the Paralympic Games, making Peacock the “most comprehensive Paralympic destination in U.S. media history,” according to NBC Sports.

To make the Games more accessible to all, closed captioning will be available for every Paralympic event, regardless of the platform.

Below is NBCU’s Paris Paralympic Games programming schedule (subject to change). All coverage listed below will also stream on Peacock:

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28 (DAY 0)

USA NETWORK

1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

THURSDAY, AUG. 29 (DAY 1)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-6:05 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

6:15 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – Great Britain vs. Germany

7:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Track Qualifying

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:50 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Badminton – Qualifying Round

3:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Qualifying Round*

4:15 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 1

FRIDAY, AUG. 30 (DAY 2)

NBC

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Highlights from Opening Ceremony

Best of Days 1 and 2

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:55 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.

Men’s Goalball – United States vs. Brazil

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3:55 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 2

SATURDAY, AUG. 31 (DAY 3)

CNBC

5 a.m.-6:05 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Goalball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – United States vs. Germany

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Netherlands

SUNDAY, SEPT. 1 (DAY 4)

NBC

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Best of Days 3 and 4

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals (LIVE)

5:50 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Semifinal (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-10 a.m.

Men’s Goalball – United States vs. Iran

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Australia

11:45 a.m.-2:20 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 4

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

2:15 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals (LIVE)

MONDAY, SEPT. 2 (DAY 5)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals

5:30 a.m.-5:55 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:20 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Badminton – Finals

7:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Goalball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Bronze Medal Match

11:30 a.m.-2:20 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby – Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

2:15 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Para Triathlon – Finals (LIVE)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 3 (DAY 6)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Boccia – Qualifying

8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Women’s Sitting Volleyball – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Equestrian – Finals

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:35 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 5

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4 (DAY 7)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Cycling – Time Trial Finals (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Goalball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Time Trial Finals

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:05 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 7

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5 (DAY 8)

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:40 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:25 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-9:20 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wheelchair Tennis – TBD

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:10 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 8

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6 (DAY 9)

NBC

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Best of Week 2

USA NETWORK

5 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-2:35 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Best of Day 9

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7 (DAY 10)

NBC

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:20 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:55 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:05 a.m.

Cycling – Road Race Finals (LIVE)

8:05 a.m.-9 a.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Cycling – Mixed Team Relay (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Blind Football – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

Sitting Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8 (DAY 11)

CNBC

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathons (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6 a.m.

Para Canoe – Finals (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal Game

7:45 a.m.-10 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:40 a.m.

Powerlifting – Finals (LIVE)

10:40 a.m.-12 p.m.

Best of the Paralympics

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Track & Field – Marathons

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Closing Ceremony (LIVE)

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

2 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathons (LIVE)

Meet Paris 2024 Paralympians

NBCUniversal sat down with Paralympians Chuck Aoki, Trevon Jenifer, and Steve Serio,to discuss the importance of broadcast coverage and how these athletes work with NBC to inspire future generations.

