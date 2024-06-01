Entertainment Weekend: Dune 2′ adds spice, J.Lo heads to space, Lenny Kravitz rocks

“Dune: Part 2,” Jennifer Lopez in the sci-fi action pic “Atlas” and a “South Park” episode skewering weight loss drugs are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: A spectacular documentary on the Blue Angels, Shay Mitchell explores drinks around the world and Lenny Kravitz is back with his first full-length album in six years, “Blue Electric Light.”

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— The spice will flow on Max starting Tuesday when Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” finally hits the streaming service. The film continues the saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he learns the ways of the desert-dwelling Fremen following the death of his father in “Part One.” It’s also a decidedly more action-packed spectacle than the first film, introducing a slew of new characters including the demonic Feyd Rautha played with scene-stealing menace by Austin Butler. In his review, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that “Like its predecessor, ‘Dune: Part Two’ thrums with an intoxicating big-screen expressionism of monoliths and mosquitos, fevered visions and messianic fervor — more dystopian dream, or nightmare, than a straightforward narrative.”

— A different kind of eye-popping spectacle will also be available on Prime Video on Thursday in the documentary “The Blue Angels” about the daring U.S. Navy pilots who have thrilled air show audiences since 1946. Produced by J.J. Abrams and “Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell, filmmaker Paul Crowder got unprecedented access to the pilots both on the ground and in the air to give audiences a front row seat to the show. They filmed the stunts using a helicopter with a mounted IMAX-certified camera – it was the first ever civilian aircraft that was allowed to fly in their performance airspace – and, unlike in “Top Gun: Maverick,” there was no staging or second takes.

“Dune: Part 2,” Jennifer Lopez in the sci-fi action pic “Atlas” and a “South Park” episode skewering weight loss drugs are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: A spectacular documentary on the Blue Angels, Shay Mitchell explores drinks around the world and Lenny Kravitz is back with his first full-length album in six years, “Blue Electric Light.”

— The ever-prolific Jennifer Lopez has another movie on the way already in the sci-fi action pic “Atlas,” debuting on Netflix on Friday, May 24. She plays the titular character, a data analyst who must learn to trust AI in order to save humanity, in a cast that includes Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Mark Strong. Lopez has said that at its core, it’s a love story. “Atlas” was directed by “San Andreas” helmer Brad Peyton.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey BahrADVERTISEMENT

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

— Lenny Kravitz is back with his first full-length album in six years: “Blue Electric Light.” (The album follows 2018’s “Raise Vibration.”) It is a testament to his status as one of the last remaining true rock stars, evident from the moment he released the album’s lead single, “TK421.” (The title may very well be a “Star Wars” reference, so it’s best not to harken on it too much — and instead watch the very “not safe for work” music video that partners the funky track’s release instead. Seriously, wait until you’re home.) Last year, Kravitz described the album as “the album I didn’t make in my teens” to the Associated Press.ADVERTISEMENThttps://9164c010bae98431645b2db972a082d0.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

— You’ve seen nearly all eight hours of Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary “Get Back” on Disney+. Now, prepare yourself to watch a definitive documentary on America’s band, the Beach Boys, on the same platform starting Friday, May 24. (Let the spirited rivalry continue!) Appropriately titled “The Beach Boys,” this doc boasts of never-before-seen footage and all new interviews with members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston.

— At the epicenter of Memphis’ music scene in the ’50s and ‘60s was Stax Records, home to Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, The Staple Singers, and many others; a funk, R&B and soul label that celebrated interracial creative endeavors at a point in American history when doing so was life-threatening. Now, there’s a documentary that works to chronicle the legacy of the institution: “Stax: Soulsville, U.S.A.” starting Monday on HBO Max.

— “The Tuba Thieves,” which will become available to stream on the PBS app on Monday, is not about stealing tubas. Well, at least, not completely: From 2011 through 2013, tubas started disappearing from high schools in Los Angeles. Filmmaker Alison O’Daniel, who identifies as deaf/hard of hearing, used these thefts as a jumping off point in her experimental work that attempts to understand the role of sound in our lives. That’s music to anyone’s ears.ADVERTISEMENThttps://9164c010bae98431645b2db972a082d0.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

— Argentine and Spanish singer Nathy Peluso will release her third album and first in four years, “Grasa,” following 2020’s Latin Grammy award winning “Calambre.” She co-wrote and co-produced most of the album with Manuel Lara (known for his work with Kali Uchis and Bad Bunny ), and it shows. The album is an eclectic exploration of a variety of genres: salsa, ballads, hip-hop, R&B and beyond. It’s also stacked with collaborations, including a delightfully surprising one from Dev Hynes’ Blood Orange on “El Dia Que Perdí Mi Juventud.”ADVERTISEMENThttps://9164c010bae98431645b2db972a082d0.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

— A six-part series from Poland called “Murderesses” streams on Viaplay beginning Tuesday. It’s based on a true crime novel by Katarzyna Bonda, about a rookie cop investigating the disappearance of her father who has been missing for one year. Her digging uncovers family secrets.

— Has chef Gordon Ramsay met his match in season two of “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars?” He faces-off against fellow Brit, restaurateur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump to find fresh talent in the food and beverage industry. They each lead teams of contestants who compete in various challenges and the winner gets $250,000 toward their brand. It’s like “Shark Tank” meets “The Voice” meets “The Apprentice.” Season two debuts Wednesday on Fox. The series also streams on Hulu, Tubi and Fox.com.

— Shay Mitchell, best-known from the original “Pretty Little Liars” series is serious about her love of travel. Mitchell hosts her own travel show on Max but with a twist. “Thirst with Shay Mitchell” is all about seeking out beverages unique to each area, soaking up local culture. Mitchell is game to try it all one sip at a time.

— Season four of “The Ms. Pat Show” comes to BET+ on Thursday. It stars comedian Patricia “Pat” Williams, known in showbiz as Ms. Patt, who draws from her life experience as a suburban mom who grew up in a rough neighborhood and has a history of drug-dealing. Jordan E. Cooper created the series with Ms. Pat and is also its showrunner. He wrote and starred in the play “Ain’t No Mo,’” which made him the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history.

— “South Park” has never shied away from poking fun of hot-button topics. In a new special, weight loss drugs are all the rage in South Park. The kids get involved when Cartman is denied access. “South Park: The End of Obesity″ streams on Paramount+ on Friday, May 24.

— For a more family friendly animated option, “My Adventures with Superman” is back for a season two on Saturday, May 25 on Adult Swim. Jack Quaid voices Clark Kent/Superman as a young man who is roommates with his best friend, Jimmy Olson, played by Ishmel Sahid. Alice Lee voices Lois Lane. The lighthearted take on the DC Comics hero also streams on Max.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice rattled unsuspecting gamers in 2017 with a story in which the scariest monsters may or may not have sprung from the protagonist’s own psychosis. Things haven’t gotten much easier for her as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II begins — it’s not like mental health care was a high priority among the Vikings in 10th century Iceland. Still, Senua is determined to rescue “those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny,” though the question remains: Can she do it without losing her mind? British developer Ninja Theory is promising a “brutal” follow-up to one of the most haunting and nerve-racking games in history, so consider yourself warned. The trials resume Tuesday on Xbox X/S and PC.

— Paper Trail also follows a young woman trying to make her way in the world, but it’s a much less stressful journey. Paige lives in a comfy home with loving parents, but it’s time to go to college. The road isn’t always straightforward, but Paige has a special talent: She can treat her environment like paper, folding it in order to reconnect broken pathways. The result, from British studio Newfangled Games, is a series of colorful, 2D mazes with charming graphics that look like they were handcrafted. Turn the Paige on Tuesday on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S/One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and PC.

— Lou Kesten

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/entertainment.