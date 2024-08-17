Entertainment Weekend: Disney+ To Introduce Continuous Playlists In U.S. Subscription Offerings

Disney+ is adding continuous playlists to its core subscription on-demand offering in the U.S. Beginning September 4, ABC News Live and a playlist focused on preschool content will be available to all subscribers, with four additional curated playlists to follow later this fall. This new feature bolsters the Disney+ offering, ahead of updated pricing for various plans later this year, providing subscribers with both a live and on-demand streaming experience that will continue to grow throughout the year.

“Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+,” said Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+. “Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”

Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election, all Disney+ subscribers will have access to ABC News Live, a 24/7 multi-award winning, premium streaming news channel for live newscasts, breaking news, live events and in-depth special reports. Additionally, subscribers will receive a playlist focused on preschool content featuring TV series and shorts available on Disney+ including Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, Puppy Dog Pals, and Minnie’s Bow-Toons. Later this fall, four additional curated playlists will initially roll out to Premium subscribers, featuring Disney+ content that will be refreshed monthly, including:

Seasonal Content – a collection of seasonal-themed content from across the Disney+ catalog

– a collection of seasonal-themed content from across the Disney+ catalog Epic Stories – a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars

– a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Throwbacks – a destination for nostalgic pop culture content

– a destination for nostalgic pop culture content Real Life – a lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories

With this growing offering, and new ways to enjoy your favorite Disney+ content, Disney subscription plans remain among the best values in streaming today. Beginning October 17, 2024, the new pricing for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ ad-supported and ad-free plans in the U.S. will be:

