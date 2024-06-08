Entertainment Weekend: Disney+ Has Dr. Who and it is an instant classic.

The beloved BBC series, now available on Disney+, features the latest season of “Doctor Who,” chronicling the Doctor and Ruby Sunday’s boundless journeys through time and space aboard the TARDIS. Spanning from the Regency period in England to dystopian futures, the pair battles for justice, meeting remarkable allies and formidable enemies along the way.

Showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T Davies expressed: “Finally, I am thrilled to release a brand new season of adventures with the Doctor and Ruby. Expect monsters, thrilling chases, nefarious villains, enigmas, and a daunting secret that has traversed time and space for years. Make sure not to miss a moment!”

Dr. Who consistently features an all-star guest cast, including Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma, and Angela Wynter.

“Doctor Who” is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.