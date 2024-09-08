Entertainment Weekend: Disney+ features something for everyone in the family this month.

Disney+ offers some wonderful programming for the entire family this month.

Wednesday, September 4

– Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 10 episodes)

LEGO Pixar: BrickToons – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Join some of your favorite Pixar characters for adventures set in the world of LEGO! Sing along with Miguel in the Land of the Dead, help Merida and her brothers through a “beary” rocky situation, take an epic field trip with Nemo, Marlin, and Dory, watch the Parr family try to save their neighborhood from Syndrome, and join Mater as he prepares Lightning McQueen for his next big race!



Thursday, September 5

Are You Sure?! – Episode 6

Whenever BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook meet, chaos and excitement ensue! In the summer of 2023, they embark on an unforgettable trip before their military enlistment. Their unpredictable adventure, “Are You Sure?!” is full of surprises. Will Jimin and Jung Kook complete their journey safely?



Saturday, September 7

– Chibi Tiny Tales (S5, 6 episodes)



Sunday, September 8

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation (Sing-Along Version) – Premiere

Thrill-seeker Cricket Green tricks his country family into taking a “road trip” in space, which ends up endangering all of Big City.



Wednesday, September 11

– Primos (S1, 9 episodes)



Thursday, September 12

Are You Sure?! – Episode 7

Friday, September 13

– Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)



LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling, unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.



Tuesday, September 17

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Premiere (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



Wednesday, September 18

-Hamster & Gretel (S2, 8 episodes)

– How Not to Draw (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

– L-Pop (S2, 6 episodes)



Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…