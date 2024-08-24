Entertainment Weekend: Discovery Channel favorites Expedition X and Expedition Big Foot are back for another season.

Journey into the unexplained when brand new seasons of EXPEDITION X and EXPEDITION BIGFOOT return to Discovery Channel on Wednesday, August 14 beginning at 9PM ET/PT, bringing viewers a night full of mysterious adventures, curious tales and strange encounters.

EXPEDITION X kicks off the action at 9PM ET/PT, as adventurer Josh Gates and his team of investigators dive into the stranger side of the unknown, seeking the truth behind the world’s eeriest supernatural mysteries. This season welcomes new host Heather Amaro to the team, a third-generation paranormal researcher who has spent decades investigating mysterious phenomena. Together with scientist Phil Torres, they delve far beyond the unknown and on a spine-tingling expedition into the unexplained.

In the season opener, Josh Gates joins Torres and Amaro in West Virginia for a two-part investigation at one of the most haunted buildings in America: Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, a sprawling abandoned psychiatric hospital with a tragic history and countless reports of paranormal activity. During the chilling investigation, they discover shocking secrets from the asylum’s sinister past and battle frightening forces beyond our understanding.

This season, Torres and Amaro tackle the depths of Scotland’s Loch Ness to examine new evidence of the legendary sea creature; hit the haunted streets of Savannah, Georgia, where they brazenly spend the night among hostile spirits; investigate frightening accounts of a mysterious seven-foot monster known as the skunk ape who prowls the Florida Everglades; go deep into the woods of Michigan to hunt for a blood-hungry beast that is believed to be part of a shocking government cover-up; and more.

Then, a new season of EXPEDITION BIGFOOT premieres at 10PM ET/PT, as an elite team of researchers including acclaimed primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor and Bigfoot experts Bryce Johnson and Russell Acord return to the field in their groundbreaking hunt for the legendary cryptid. Venturing back to the Lost Coast of Northern California, the epicenter of Bigfoot activity, the team embarks on their first ever expedition to unearth evidence of the cryptid’s breeding ground. Utilizing advanced technology, the hunt is on as they believe they’ve located a nesting site and attempt to track down a family of Bigfoots…before they find them.

