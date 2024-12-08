Entertainment Weekend: Apple TV+ launches a hit with Fly Me To The Moon. Starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum

Apple Original Films romantic comedy, “Fly Me to the Moon” from director Greg Berlanti, will make its global streaming debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 6. Since its debut in theaters worldwide, the film has received the Verified Hot certification on Rotten Tomatoes by fans. “Fly Me to the Moon” has also been praised by critics for its performances, including stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum’s “good old-fashioned, Grade A movie-star chemistry” and “sheer charisma.”

Johansson (who also produces) and Tatum star in “Fly Me to the Moon,” a sharp, stylish romantic comedy set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson), brought in to fix NASA’s public image, wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis (Tatum) and his already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, the countdown truly begins …

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Fly Me to the Moon” is from a screenplay by Rose Gilroy, and is produced by Johansson, Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn for These Pictures, as well as Sarah Schechter. Robert J. Dohrmann serves as executive producer.

Momentum around the Apple Original Films slate continues to grow since the debut of Apple TV+ five years ago. In addition to Apple making history as the first streaming service to land the Academy Award for Best Picture with “CODA,” Apple Original Film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” also recently earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Short, and “Killers of the Flower Moon” landed 10 historic Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Apple TV+ recently premiered worldwide streaming hits “Wolfs,” starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, and “The Instigators,” starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. Coming up, Apple Original Films debut Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen’s “Blitz,” released in select theaters on November 1, 2024 and streaming globally on Apple TV+ on November 22, 2024; “The Gorge,” a high-action, genre-bending love story starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver; and, the highly anticipated “F1,” starring Brad Pitt from director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, premiering in theaters on June 27, 2025.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com