Entertainment: Big day for Bucs fans. Fox has the game at 3 p.m. WWBA – 820 am has the radio coverage.

By James Williams -

This is a huge weekend as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Green Bay to face the Packers in the NFC Championship game. Fox will have the game broadcast and the radio coverage can be heard in the Bay Area on our sister station WWBA 820 AM will have the national broadcast team.

One win from hosting the Super Bowl as everyone will have their eyes on Tom Brady (43) and his teammates on the Buccaneers face Aaron Rodgers (37) and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. For Brady, this will be the 14th conference championship game of his career, while it will be the fifth for Rodgers.

The night game which is on CBS and also on WWBA 820 AM will also feature two hot quarterbacks. Josh Allen (24) and the Buffalo Bills take on Patrick Mahomes (25) and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium (6:40 p.m. ET). The Bills will be playing in the AFC Championship Game for first time since 1993, while the Kansas City Chiefs will become the first team ever to host the AFC Championship Game three years in a row this Sunday night.

Let’s talk streaming and if you have a pay-TV subscription then the FOX Sports app is an option. For the night game on CBS, you will need to take the seven-day free trial of the CBS All Access app. It would be worth it to just take the seven-day trial and sign up for a month so you get all of the Super Bowl action as well.

If you want to stream the games and you want an inexpensive but very good option try Locast.org They offer free local stations in a number of markets and the service is free with some ad support. They are a non profit group that is providing a service for those in the streaming world ho want access to their local station.

I have taken the donation offer of $5.00 a month and it is a great deal, no ads plus the picture quality is fantastic so that is a great way to catch both games if you are a streamer.

Download the app on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Android phones (Google Play store) and tablets, iPhones, iPads, (through the app store) and any PC and Mac web browsers.

Tampa Bay area is now being served by Locast. From their service area map, the counties considered in this market includes CitrusHernandoPascoPinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, & Highlands Counties. You can also find Locast in the Orlando-Melbourne market.

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.

