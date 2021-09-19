Emmy Sunday: Tonight’s CBS telecast starts at 8 pm ET and streaming on Paramount +

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The ceremony, which honors the best of television, highlights much of what folks watched during the pandemic.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, this year’s ceremony will take place at L.A. Live’s Event Deck instead of the Microsoft Theater, which has been home to the Emmys since 2008. The relocation is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. L.A. Live’s Even Deck is a space that offers indoor and outdoor locations for the telecast, as well as the ability to socially distance attendees.

The ceremony will be available to stream on Roku, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and CBS’ streaming service Paramount+. This year’s red carpet will be smaller than previous years with only around 500 guests attending the ceremony in Los Angeles, compared to several thousand in previous years