Easter 2021: Gatherings are expected to be Down 42%, Impacting Spend, And Gifting Categories, Numerator Report

CHICAGO – Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched a consumer sentiment study to understand how people plan to celebrate, shop and spend for Easter 2021. Overall, 2 in 5 consumers (39%) plan to celebrate at home due to COVID-19 concerns, one-third (32%) plan to do their shopping online, and one-third (33%) plan to spend less than previous Easter holidays.

The consumer sentiment survey of 3,100 verified shoppers shows the following key findings:

1 in 5 consumers (22%) say their Easter plans are unaffected by the pandemic.



3 in 5 consumers (60%) say they will either stay home or limit contact with others this Easter, due to COVID-19 concerns.

71% of consumers say they typically gather with friends and family for Easter, but less than half (42%) plan to do so this year, a drop of 29 percentage points.



Attending or hosting egg hunts, buying gifts and traveling are all down significantly from prior years at -22, -10 and -8 percentage points respectively.



Ordering takeout/delivery food was the only celebration method to see an increase from previous years (up from 2% to 4% in 2021).

Easter 2021 Celebration Methods

Percentage of Respondents Selecting

Previous Easter Holidays Easter 2021 Point Change Attend or host a gathering 71% 42% -29 Attend or host an egg hunt 45% 23% -22 Buy gifts 36% 26% -10 Decorate my home 35% 30% -5 Travel 10% 2% -8 Go out to eat 9% 4% -5 Order takeout/delivery 2% 4% +2

Easter Gifts and Shopping:

Candy remains the most popular Easter gift, with 90% planning to purchase for Easter 2021, down slightly from 93% for prior years.



Toys remain the second most popular Easter gift, but the number of people planning to purchase for 2021 is down 11 percentage points (64% in 2021 vs 75% in prior years).



Half of gift givers (51%) plan to purchase Food for Easter gifts, remaining consistent with previous years (51%).

Spa Products see a +5 point increase (20% in 2021 vs 15% in previous years), perhaps due to consumers shifting in-person spa treatments to their homes.



Clothes (-9 points), Accessories (-5 points), Flowers (-4 points), Jewelry (-2 points), and Electronics (-2 points) all see declines in planned gift giving for 2021. Alcohol remains flat with 7% of gift givers planning to buy in 2021.



More than half plan to do their Easter shopping at Grocery Stores (54%), while 50% plan to do so at Mass Retailers, 33% at Dollar Stores, 32% at Online Retailers, 17% at Club Stores, and 14% at Drug Stores.

