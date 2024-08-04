‘Doctor Who’ Spinoff, ‘The War Between The Land And The Sea,’ Announced At San Diego Comic-Con

Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw Lead Cast of Five-Part Series for Disney+ and BBC, alongside ‘Doctor Who’ Alums Jemma Redgrave and Alexander Devrient

SAN DIEGO – (July 26, 2024) – Disney Branded Television and BBC jointly announced “The War Between The Land And The Sea,” an all-new “Doctor Who” spinoff, today at San Diego Comic-Con. Leading the five-part series is Russell Tovey (“Feud,” “American Horror Story: NYC”) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Surface,” “Loki”), alongside returning “Doctor Who” cast members Jemma Redgrave (as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) and Alexander Devrient (as Colonel Ibrahim).

L-R: Russell Tovey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jemma Redgrave, Alexander Devrient

Photo Credit DISNEY+



When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. Created by “Doctor Who” showrunner and executive producer Russell T Davies, who wrote the spinoff with executive producer Pete McTighe (“A Discovery of Witches,” “The Pact,” “Doctor Who”), the series features the triumphant return of the Sea Devils, classic “Doctor Who” villains first seen in 1972.

Davies said: “I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast. And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.“

Filming begins next month and will be directed by Dylan Holmes Williams, director of two “Doctor Who” season one episodes: “73 Yards” and “Dot and Bubble.” The series will air exclusively on Disney+ where available and BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

“The War Between The Land And The Sea” is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. In addition to Davies and McTighe, executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.

