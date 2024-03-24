Disney+ Taylor Swift remains the queen of streaming with her concert movie. The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) – Premiere

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+. The concert film in its entirety for the first time includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs. The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

Tuesday, March 19

Photographer – All Episodes Streaming

“Photographer” takes us on a journey alongside the world’s most extraordinary visual storytellers. Each hour-long episode follows the life of an iconic photographer from their childhood and career beginnings to their present-day life and endeavors. Through interwoven backstory, archival, interview, and verité footage of their current mission, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of each photographer’s process, how they found themselves behind the camera, and how iconic images are made.



Wednesday, March 20

– Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)

– Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)



X-Men ’97 – Premiere

“X-Men ’97” revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.



Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 308 “Bad Territory”

Clone Force 99’s battle to survive the newly formed Empire comes to an epic conclusion.



Wednesday, March 27

– Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)

– Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)

X-Men ’97 – New Episode

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 309 “The Harbinger”

Friday, March 29

Madu – Premiere

“Madu” follows 12-year-old Anthony Madu as he leaves his family and community in Nigeria to study at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world in England. Having never left his home outside of Lagos, Anthony finds himself thrust into a new world where his wildest dreams are suddenly within reach. His courageous journey is a story of extraordinary obstacles as he searches for belonging and acceptance, a family far away, and unexpected challenges that could impact his future. Forming a rich and immersive tapestry told on multiple continents, MADU introduces the world to a boy chasing a dream of inspiration that will resonate with us all.



Renegade Nell – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. “Renegade Nell” stars Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) in the leading role of “Nell Jackson” with Frank Dillane as “Charles Devereux”, Alice Kremelberg as “Sofia Wilmot”, Ényì Okoronkwo as “Rasselas”, Jake Dunn as “Thomas Blancheford”, Bo Bragason as “Roxy Trotter”, Florence Keen as “George Trotter”, with Nick Mohammed as “Billy Blind”, Joely Richardson as “Lady Eularia Moggerhangar” and Adrian Lester as “Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton”. Pip Torrens as “Lord Blancheford” and Craig Parkinson as “Sam Trotter” also star.