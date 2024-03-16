Disney+ Rocks the Streaming World with Taylor Swifts film taking fans inside The Eras Tour. The biggest tour in rock history.

By
James Williams
-

Taylor Swift blockbuster movie about The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” which is the concert film in its entirety for the first time and includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+. The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

In making the announcement Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively through Disney+.”

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.