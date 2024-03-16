Disney+ Rocks the Streaming World with Taylor Swifts film taking fans inside The Eras Tour. The biggest tour in rock history.

Taylor Swift blockbuster movie about The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” which is the concert film in its entirety for the first time and includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+. The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

In making the announcement Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively through Disney+.”