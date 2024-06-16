Entertainment Weekend: Disney + Has A Super June Led By Star Wars “The Acolyte” Plus More of Dr. Who.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. This post provides updates on upcoming original films and series, the latest episodes, and new library titles joining the service in the U.S.

Library title availability varies by region and is subject to change.

Monday, June 3

– World Eats Bread (S1, 3 episodes)

Tuesday, June 4

-Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color (S1, 4 episodes)



The Acolyte – Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PTIn Lucasfilm’s “The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

Wednesday, June 5

-Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

Friday, June 7

-Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

Doctor Who “Rogue” – New Episode

The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

Saturday, June 8

– Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

Sunday, June 9

Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary:

– Crazy Over Daisy

– Out on a Limb

– DIY Duck

Tuesday, June 11

The Acolyte- Episode 3 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, June 12

– Fiennes Return to the Wild (S1, 2 episodes)

– SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

Friday, June 14

Doctor Who “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” – New Episode

Tuesday, June 18

– Clotilda: The Return Home

The Acolyte- Episode 4 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, June 19

– Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4, 11 episodes)

– Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

– To Catch a Smuggler (S7, 8 episodes)

– Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)

Friday, June 21

Doctor Who “Empire of Death” – New Episode

Tuesday, June 25

The Acolyte- Episode 5 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, June 26

– Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (S3, 7 episodes)

– Tiny House Nation (S1, 8 episodes, special episode “Tiny Haunted Houses”)

– Wahlburgers (S1, 10 episodes)

Friday, June 28

– Beaches

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Season 1, 8 episodes)

“Disney Jr.’s Ariel” is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid.” It follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel’s two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.

Saturday, June 29

– Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S5,8 episodes)

– Paranormal State (S6, 8 episodes)

– ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 11 episodes)