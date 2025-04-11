Discovery Channel April Programming Highlights With The “Expedition Files” Leading The Way.

There is plenty of new programming headed to the Discovery Channel this month and remember it is on-demand if you subscribe to MAX.

Wednesday, April 16

“Expedition Files” New Season Debuts on Discovery Channel – 9pm ET/PT Discovery Channel’s highest-rated freshman series of 2024, EXPEDITION FILES, is back as global adventurer Josh Gates travels through history on a search to uncover new evidence and answers to the world’s most captivating and unexplained mysteries – from the Titanic’s sinking to Houdini’s death to the truth behind Amityville Horror. View promo here

“Ghost Adventures” New Season Debuts on Discovery Channel – 10pm ET/PT Renowned paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley are back. As they embark on groundbreaking investigations shrouded in paranormal legends, the team uncovers frightening accounts of ghostly activity that invoke chills at every turn. The crew’s mission to document the afterlife takes them to iconic haunted locations this season, including the first-ever investigation of the legendary Poltergeist House in Simi Valley, CA and a historic séance at the Winchester Mystery House to summon Harry Houdini’s spirit, alongside his only known blood relative, on the 100th anniversary of his visit. As the team conducts immersive lockdown investigations at each site using the latest scientific gadgets and technology, they seek to capture physical evidence of the paranormal and a deeper understanding of these supernatural mysteries. View promo here



Week of April 21, 2025

Wednesday, April 23

“Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America” New Season Debuts on Discovery Channel – 11pm ET/PT Scattered across the United States are abandoned structures, forgotten ruins of the past and monuments to a bygone era. Each one shines a light on the story of this land and its people, revealing the secrets of a hidden America. In one episode, they will explore the Malta Rocket testing facility, located about a three-hour drive from New York City where a dense forest hides a collection of bizarre industrial structures. These buildings helped send man to the moon by testing stolen Nazi designs and transforming them into the foundation of the Apollo program. Throughout the rest of the season, other neglected sites will be uncovered ranging from the Marconi Lodge that was once the headquarters for an infamous cult, a city impacted by America’s deadliest nuclear reaction accident, the Space Research Corporation where super guns were created and more.



Week of April 28, 2025

Tuesday, April 29