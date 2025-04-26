Cast Your Ballot for the Comedy Series Tyler Perry’s She the People

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black was just the beginning — make way for Tyler Perry’s She the People.

In Perry’s first comedy series on Netflix, Terri J. Vaughn stars as a politician who wins her election — and then realizes her new job will involve a lot more than what she originally signed up for. The 16 episodes in Season 1 will premiere in two batches. Part 1 will debut May 22, with Part 2 releasing Aug. 14. And now, you can watch the trailer for the new series above. Plus, check out photos from the show below.

She the People is the second series under Perry’s multi-year first-look creative partnership with Netflix, which sees him write, produce, and direct films, series, and faith-based features. Perry’s latest film, The Six Triple Eight, became his most viewed film on Netflix in its first four weeks of streaming, and the release boosted viewing for his other films by 45 percent.

She the People will premiere on the heels of hit drama Beauty in Black Part 1 reaching #1 on the Global Top 10 TV List (English) after its debut in Oct. 2024.

Learn everything you need to know about the upcoming comedy, below:

What is She the People about?

The series follows politician Antoinette Dunkerson (Vaughn), whom we first meet during her campaign for Lieutenant Governor. After she wins her election, she must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor, while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye.

Who is in the She the People cast?

The She the People cast features some familiar faces from the Tyler Perry universe, including Vaughn (Daddy’s Little Girls) and Jo Marie Payton (Meet the Browns), along with newcomers like Jade Novah (That’s My Jam), Drew Olivia Tillman (This Is Us), Tré Boyd (House of Payne), and Dyon Brooks (A Naughty Christmess Story).

Who is the creative team behind She the People?

Perry is the writer, director, and producer of She the People. Niya Palmer is co-creator of the series with Perry. Palmer, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and star Vaughn executive produce. Bottoms, formerly the mayor of Atlanta and an adviser to President Biden, brings her political experience to the project. Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland will also produce for Tyler Perry Studios.

What is the release date for She the People?

She the People will be sworn in this year. The first eight episodes will premiere on May 22. The next eight will drop on Aug. 14.