BritBox: “The Responder” Series 2 Is Now Streaming.

“The Responder” is a British drama series available on BritBox. The show follows Chris Carson, a Liverpool response officer portrayed by Martin Freeman. Carson is desperate to rebuild his life and avoid the corruption that nearly consumed him. The series delves into his struggles with marriage, mental health, and redemption, with a young addict playing a pivotal role.

The second season of “The Responder” premiered on July 11, 2024, with two episodes available on Thursdays. If you enjoy drama and character-driven storytelling, this series is definitely worth checking out! Martin Freeman returns as Chris Carson, a night-shift police officer in Liverpool, navigating complex situations involving corrupt cops and local drug dealers. The show continues to deliver intense, gritty drama with a mix of dark humor and poignant moments.

Season 2 of “The Responder” will see the return of Martin Freeman and Adelayo Adedayo, along with MyAnna Buring, Warren Brown, Josh Finan, Emily Fairn, Philip S McGuinness, Faye McKeever, Mark Womack, and Amaka Okafor.

This season’s new additions include Adam Nagaitis, known for his role in “The Terror”, and Ian Puleston-Davies, who starred in “Pennyworth”. Additionally, the late Bernard Hill, famous for his role in “Wolf Hall,” will appear in his final on-screen role.

Series creator Tony Schumacher penned all episodes with directors Jeanette Nordahl, Mounia Akl, and Charlotte Regan splitting helming duties across the five episodes of the second season. Executive producers include Barrington Robinson with Laurence Bowen, Chris Carey and Toby Bruce for Dancing Ledge Productions, and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.