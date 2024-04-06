Britbox Fan Favorite Beyond Paradise Is back for Season 2 Now Streaming

SEASON TWO OF BEYOND PARADISE IS NOW ON BRITBOX

I’m beyond excited to return to Shipton Abbott for both a Christmas special and second series of Beyond Paradise. The response from BBC viewers to series one has been a joy to see, and like its millions of fans I’m intrigued to find out what new mysteries lie in store for Humphrey, Martha and the team.— Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama

The BBC has announced that Red Planet Pictures’ Beyond Paradise, co-commissioned with BritBox International, will return for a second series and a Christmas special following the huge success of series one. One of the UK’s most popular dramas of the year so far, Beyond Paradise has attracted an audience of 8.7 million viewers (BBC all-screens 30-day figure for episode one).

Returning to brighten up living rooms with their heart-warming relationships and puzzling criminal capers are Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd.

Tim Key, Executive Producer, Red Planet Pictures says: “We’ve been blown away by the audience response to the show and are so happy that people have taken it to their hearts. We can’t wait to get our amazing cast back together to continue the story – and to be able to pay a visit to Shipton Abbott at Christmas is even better.”

Reemah Sakaan, CEO BritBox International says: “From developing this series to its launch, Beyond Paradise has fulfilled the promise we saw in it, immediately growing a healthy fanbase amongst international audiences, with its abundant charm, humour and gripping mysteries, all fronted by a first class cast. We are thrilled to partner again with the BBC and Red Planet Pictures to bring more of this show to our subscribers, as part of our best in British programming line-up.”

With series one reaching its emotional conclusion tonight on BBC One and iPlayer, fans were treated to some exotic sunshine as Humphrey Goodman visited his old stomping ground in Saint Marie. While taking in the blue-skied vista of the Caribbean coastline, the Detective Inspector took some time away to clear his mind and consider his future in Shipton Abbott.

Created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, Beyond Paradise is a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International and is produced by Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group. The Christmas special will air in the 2023 festive season, whilst series two will land next year.

Founder and Executive Chairman of Red Planet Pictures, Tony Jordan, will act as showrunner, leading a team of writers – Kat Rose-Martin, Ian Jarvis and Rebecca Wojciechowski – working across the new 6×60 series and Christmas special. Tony Jordan, Tim Key and Belinda Campbell are executive producers for Red Planet Pictures, Jenny Frayn for BBC and Reemah Sakaan for BritBox International. BBC Studios handle international distribution for both series one and two.