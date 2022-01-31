7 Helpful Tips to Sober Up Fast

You’ve had a few too many, and now you’re feeling the effects of alcohol. Maybe it’s not enough to warrant a trip to the hospital, but you feel the world spinning and wish you were sober.

Guess what? We’re here to help.

Mentioned below are useful tips for sobering up fast.

Take a look.

Sleep

Yes, sleep is good for your body and mind in many ways. But did you know that it can help get rid of alcohol? That’s because when you’re sleeping, the body begins to metabolize alcohol and process it in the bloodstream. So grab a pillow and pass out until your head stops spinning!

Make sure you follow the below tips for sound sleep:

Ensure that your bedroom is dark and quiet

To get the best sleep possible, you might want to avoid staring at screens before bed. The bright light from a smartphone or tablet can make it harder for your body to produce melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep and wakefulness.

If you’re prone to heartburn, try sleeping propped up on a few pillows. That should minimize any discomfort and make it easier to fall asleep.

Consider Getting an IV Treatment

An IV treatment is perhaps the quickest way to sober up without suffering for several hours.

IV treatments usually involve a nurse or doctor inserting a needle into your veins and pumping fluids through them until your alcohol levels are safe enough to pass a Breathalyzer test. So, consider getting IV therapy for sobering up fast!

Drink Plenty of Fluids

Alcohol is a diuretic, which means that it will make you dehydrated over time, worsening the effects of alcohol consumption. So be sure to drink lots of fluids, preferably water, in between drinks.

You’ll feel better, and you’ll be less likely to wake up with headaches or nausea in the morning. Try not to drink too much water at once; space out sips over time to avoid shocking your system.

Exercise

It’s never a bad idea to get in some exercise when you’re feeling out of sorts. Moreover, it can also help speed up the sobering process. That’s because exercise is an excellent way to burn off the alcohol and reduce your risk of hangover.

Moreover, being active will give you something productive to do with your time while the alcohol leaves your body. It’s also an excellent way to release any pent-up feelings of aggression or frustration that can result from drinking too much.

Take a Cold Shower

This tip will help in shocking your senses into sobriety. A cold shower will help you feel more alert and less hungover. This is also a great way to alleviate some nausea that often comes after a night of heavy drinking.

Drink Coffee

Surprisingly, caffeine is a good thing to consume when you’re trying to sober up. It speeds up your metabolism and helps eliminate any alcohol that’s still in your system.

However, don’t overdo it with caffeine. Your body’s already under much stress from processing all that alcohol, and caffeine can make it even harder on your system. Often a cup or two of coffee is enough to get you up and running after a night of heavy drinking.

Eat Nutritious Food

While you might not feel like eating anything after a night of boozing, it’s important to get some fuel in your body. The best thing for your system is protein because it takes longer for the body to break down. So grab some eggs or peanut butter on toast before hitting the sack!

Conclusion

Overdrinking can lead to serious hangovers. Moreover, it’s important that you get help if you suspect that someone has consumed too much alcohol. We’re sure the above tips will speed up your recovery.