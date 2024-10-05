This week’s best streaming shows and movies on Netflix.

A new rom-com starring two of the most lovable stars from the aughts? Everybody wants this! This weekend everyone tuned in as Kristen Bell and Adam Brody got together in Erin Foster‘s new romantic comedy, Nobody Wants This, which debuted at #2 on the English TV List with 10.3M views. Fans couldn’t stop obsessing over that first kiss and the long-awaited return of Brody to his rightful place as millennials’ rom-com king.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story held strong at #1 on the English TV List with 19.5M views, ranked in the Top 10 in 89 countries and was the most watched title of the week. The second installment of the Monster anthology series starring breakouts Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch alongside Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Nathan Lane and Ari Graynor, tracks the sensational case through the differing perspectives of the prosecution, the defense and the public.

Elsewhere on the English TV List, leading ladies claimed three spots. Susanne Bier’s limited series The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson and Dakota Fanning danced into #3 (6M views), Season 4 of Emily in Paris, starring iconic duo Lily Collins and Ashley Park, said enchanté to #5 (4.2M views) and Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, the final comedy special from the trailblazing comedian, debuted at #9 (2.4M views).

The groundbreaking culinary competition series Culinary Class Wars (Korea) won the battle for #1 on the Non-English TV List for the second week in a row with 4.9M views. Korean series took two more spots on the list: Season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee entered the list at #2 (3.1M views), and limited series Love Next Door claimed #4 (2.7M views).

New documentaries took three spots across the lists this week. Jailbreak: Love on the Run came in third on the English Films List (7.6M views), the docuseries Mr. McMahon took fourth on the English TV List (4.9M views) and An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case placed fourth on the Non-English Films List (4.3M views).

Fans went full throttle with high-octane action this week. Jeremy Saulnier’s action-thriller Rebel Ridge, starring breakout Aaron Pierre, reclaimed the top spot on the English Films List with 8.9M views. Uglies, the adaption of the New York Times best-selling YA dystopian novel starring Joey King, flew into second place with 8.7M views. On the Non-English Films List, the action-comedy Officer Black Belt (Korea) held first place with 5.1M views and the gritty thriller Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell (Thailand) entered the list in second (5M views). And he action continued over on the English TV List, with Seasons 1, 2 and 3 of Prison Break making appearances for the third week in a row.