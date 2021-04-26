Peter James the best selling author talks about his ITV hit Grace that debuts tomorrow on Britbox

For my guest best selling author Peter James getting Grace from the pages of his best selling novel to an ITV/Britbox hit did not come easy. He tells me that it took almost a decade to find the right people to make Grace come alive but when it did he knew it the instant that it happened.

James met someone he trusted to make Grace become a reality and that was the very talented Russell Lewis. He is brilliant at working with authors to adapt their books to television and we all know him from the massive hit seen here in the United on PBS for his work on the hit Endeavour.

The duo hit it off and the result is an outstanding new two part series that launches tomorrow the 27th on Britbox. The first 90-minute installment Grace: Dead Simple and we will get the plot line on that one in a moment.

But we must first give some background on DS Roy Grace the man who after 17 consecutive number one bestsellers in the UK, more than 20 million copies and 37 different languages, viewers will get meet the man James wanted to see on the screen.

Just like most James books, we follows Brighton-based DS Grace, a methodical man whose wife went missing some years ago and remains unfound, despite his best efforts. He is a very interesting and complex man who jumps off the screen and makes you want to follow his ride.

Okay, now on to Grace: Dead Simple: After a stag night prank appears to go horribly wrong, Grace is asked by a colleague (Richie Campbell, Small Axe) to help solve the time-sensitive case which may hit a little too close for comfort.

Then on May 4th we get Grace: Looking Good Dead: Grace is called upon to help a family targeted for death after one of them witnesses a murder while doing a good deed. This is a world premiere, with US audiences getting it prior to the UK.

