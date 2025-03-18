NICK STEHLE: One Big, Beautiful Bill to Rule Them All

Nick Stehle

Forged in the fires of Congress, the House created and passed the framework for President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” — and like Frodo’s ring in Lord of Rings, this bill may just be the one bill to “rule them all.” More specifically, this budget may just be the one that determines the fate of the Trump legacy and the America First movement.

President Trump promised the American people tax cuts and federal spending reforms throughout his campaign. Voters rewarded him with an electoral mandate, and he has spent every day since taking office making good on his promise.

Now, members of Congress are working hard to deliver on that promise, locking in a framework to realize Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) savings and paving the way for a reauthorization of the 2017 Trump income tax cuts, as well as no tax on tips, overtime or Social Security.

The House passed the budget resolution last week, which is the first hurdle — and perhaps the biggest — toward making the Trump tax cuts and the DOGE savings permanent.

Democrats and the media know the efforts to cut wasteful spending and taxes are both popular, so what must they do to combat Trump’s and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s budget resolution? What they always do: lie.

Despite all false cries of slashing benefits and killing grandma, the House’s passage of the Trump-Johnson budget resolution is good for the American people. Here’s why.

The bill prioritizes work over welfare.

Requiring able-bodied adults without young children to work to keep receiving welfare benefits is a good thing. People who have been required to fulfill work requirements have gone to work in more than 1,000 thousand different industries and have seen their incomes triple in just two years.

Those invested in the welfare industrial complex want you to believe most people on welfare are already working. They’re not. In fact, nearly 74% of able-bodied adults on welfare don’t work at all.

If they were, it begs the question — why oppose requiring beneficiaries to do something they are already doing?

Democrats and the liberal media are shrieking claims about “the largest Medicaid cut in American history.” That’s also not true. Even after a DOGE-like removal of waste, fraud, abuse and improper payments, the Medicaid program will continue to grow by 25%. A program growing by a quarter hardly seems like a “cut.”

The House bill preserves welfare resources for the truly needy, keeps illegal aliens off welfare and requires people who can work to do so to experience the generosity of the American taxpayer.

Speaking of taxpayers …

The bill puts taxpayers ahead of tax collectors.

To all of the waitresses, bartenders and barbers out there who rely on tips to make it from paycheck to paycheck, the Trump-Johnson budget resolution sets the savings targets necessary to cut your taxes by removing the income tax from your tips.

To all the seniors and Americans with disabilities out there, the Trump-Johnson budget resolution will lead to cuts to your taxes, too, by eliminating the income tax from Social Security payments.

To all the factory workers pulling a double shift just to make ends meet, the Trump-Johnson budget resolution sets the framework to cut your taxes, as well. It means that you would pay no income tax on your overtime wages, leaving more money in your paycheck to provide for your family.

Rarely are D.C. Republicans this unified around a budget plan.

They see the popularity of the DOGE efforts and understand the need to provide a tax break for the vast majority of working Americans and job creators — all while reducing the size of the Internal Revenue Service, which, under former President Joe Biden, made it a priority to audit low-income Americans who can’t afford to fight back.

House Republicans passing the Trump-Johnson budget resolution last week is a massive win for Speaker Johnson and the first step toward fulfilling the president’s promise to the American people. Moving this bill to the finish line would make permanent many of the efforts of DOGE to reduce government waste, putting Americans first and restoring commonsense to a federal government long marred by corruption and an “America last” mindset.

If Republicans can stick together in this new fellowship, this “one big, beautiful bill” would lock in President Trump’s legacy and unleash the golden age of America.

And what are the majority of voters saying about the Republican efforts to cut wasteful spending and lower taxes? It’s about time.

Nick Stehle is the Vice President of Communications for the Foundation for Government Accountability.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.