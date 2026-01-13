USMNT Watch: Balogun, Pepi & Scally bang in goals in Europe

Several United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) players were in action across Europe this weekend, delivering standout performances as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With the tournament fast approaching, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino is closely monitoring his player pool as he continues to shape a competitive squad capable of making a deep run on home soil.

From goals and assists to defensive masterclasses and commanding midfield displays, several American stars made strong cases for inclusion with impressive outings for their respective clubs this past weekend.

Sports Talk breaks down the weekend’s biggest performers, highlighting the top USMNT players who caught the eye in Europe and boosted their chances of representing the United States at the 2026 World Cup.

Folarin Balogun

The in-form USMNT striker continued from where he left off in 2025 by breaking the deadlock in AS Monaco’s 3-1 win against US Orleans in the French Cup.

Balogun was a constant threat to the opposition for almost 90minutes before he was replaced due to injury.

The former Arsenal youngster limped off with four minutes left on the clock. Saturday’s goal takes his tally to eight goals in 21 matches across all competitions this season.

AS Monaco are anticipating a positive update on his fitness as they look to have their top striker available for their upcoming games against Lorient and Real Madrid.

Joe Scally

The American full-back started the party at the Borussia Park as Borussia Monchengladbach secured a comfortable 4-0 triumph against Augsburg in the German Bundesliga.

Scally drilled home his second Bundesliga goal in the eighth minute, thanks to Luca Netz’s brilliant work on the left flank.

His first Bundesliga goal was in October 2021 and the dominant victory steered Monchengladbach to 10th in the league table.

Monaco’s US forward #09 Folarin Balogun celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the French Cup round of 32 football match between US Orleans and AS Monaco at the Stade de la Source in Orleans, central France on January 10, 2026. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)

Auston Trusty

The 27-year-old centre-back put in a solid shift as Celtic kept a clean sheet in the Scottish Premiership by beating Dundee United 4-0.

Trusty played every minute of the game at Celtic Park and his composure at the back shielded goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel who did not face any shot on target in the game.

The former Colorado Rapids defender has now played 14 Premiership games for Celtic who sit third in the league table.

Christian Pulisic

Captain Pulisic was in action from start to finish as AC Milan battled for a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina away from home.

He was a standout force in the middle of the park,winning the second-most duels after Alexic Saelemaekers and he also attempted the most dribbles in the encounter.

Sunday’s appearance was Pulisic’s 14th Serie A game of the season but he could not extend his record of eight goals and two assists.

Ricardo Pepi

Five goals in five consecutive league matches… Pepi was on target for PSV in their 5-1 defeat of Excelsior in the Dutch Eredivisie on Saturday, but the celebration was caught short by pains.

The USMNT striker suffered a broken arm shortly after he bagged his eighth goal of the season.

The 23-year-old is set to have a surgery and will be out of action for at least two months.