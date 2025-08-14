Saudi Arabia’s International Falcon Auction Becomes Key Platform for Industry Partnership Opportunities 

The Saudi Falcons Club’s International Falcon Breeders Auction 2025, running through August 25 at the Malham facility north of Riyadh, continues to serve as the industry’s premier global marketplace, attracting professional breeders worldwide and facilitating strategic partnerships between investors and falconry enthusiasts. Strong participation from leading international breeding operations alongside Saudi farms reinforces Saudi Arabia’s central role in the global falconry sector and demonstrates its ongoing investment in advancing the falcon breeding industry.

Jiri Vesely, a Czech breeder who operates Ayl Farm, described the event as an important gathering place for falconers worldwide, highlighting how the auction enables both direct sales and the formation of strategic alliances that enhance business growth throughout the industry.

Khalid Al-Qahtani, a Saudi falconer and breeder, explained that the auction’s timing is particularly strategic, aligning with the start of falcon training season and bringing together investors and practitioners. This year has seen notable growth in participation from specialized Gulf retailers and international breeding farms, while local Saudi producers have showcased quality falcons, creating ideal conditions for cross-sector partnerships and investment opportunities.

Philippe Hertel, who operates Phil Farm in France, noted that the auction provides access to diverse selections of high-quality falcons from multiple continents, creating both commercial and investment opportunities while facilitating valuable expertise sharing between breeders from different regions.

The event continues to attract significant attendance, featuring falcon exhibitions in dedicated farm pavilions alongside fast-paced competitive auctions that draw international and domestic participants. With broadcast coverage across television networks and real-time social media streaming, Saudi Arabia is making this traditionally exclusive marketplace accessible to falconry communities worldwide.