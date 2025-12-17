National Gallery of Art Announces Strategic Collaboration with Red Door Designs

The National Gallery of Art (NGA) has announced a strategic collaboration with Red Door Designs Limited, operators of Red Door Gallery Lagos, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s contemporary art and creative development agenda. The partnership focuses on accelerating infrastructure investment and providing technical support to expand the NGA’s physical capacity, modernize exhibition environments, and strengthen its role as a leading custodian of Nigeria’s artistic heritage.

Building on a Decade-Long Institutional Relationship

This agreement builds on a long-standing institutional relationship between both organizations that dates back to the 2014 Masters Series Exhibition, hosted by Red Door Gallery Lagos and supported by the Nigerian Stock Exchange. During that landmark exhibition, Red Door Gallery showcased more than 80 priceless works of Nigerian modernist art from the national collection. The exhibition marked a pivotal moment in the professionalization and global positioning of Nigerian modern masters and laid the groundwork for continued collaboration between public and private cultural stakeholders.

Scope and Objectives of the Collaboration

Under the terms of the new agreement, Red Door Designs will support the National Gallery of Art through infrastructure planning, design-led investment facilitation, and advisory services. The collaboration aims to ensure gallery spaces meet international standards while remaining deeply rooted in Nigeria’s cultural context.

Leadership Perspective from the National Gallery of Art

Commenting on the collaboration, the Director-General of the National Gallery of Art, Ahmed Sodangi, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence and strategic development.

“This partnership reflects a shared belief that art and cultural institutions must be built with the same strategic intent and excellence as any national asset. By working with Red Door Designs, we are strengthening the physical and institutional foundations of the National Gallery, ensuring that Nigerian art is presented, preserved, and experienced at a level that commands global respect,” Sodangi said.

Red Door Designs’ Role and Expertise

Red Door Designs brings a distinctive cross-sector perspective to the collaboration. Founder Bola Asiru is a renowned art patron and cultural leader with a strong background in global finance and governance. He previously served as a Director at Deloitte and as Africa Coordinator for Deloitte’s globally recognized Art & Finance annual report. Asiru has also held senior leadership roles at Mastercard International and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA) UK, as well as an Advisory Board member at the London Intercultural Centre (LIC), reflecting his long-standing commitment to the intersection of creativity, policy, and sustainable development.

Vision for Nigeria’s Cultural Future

Speaking on behalf of Red Door Designs, Asiru emphasized the long-term vision behind the partnership.

“Our work has always been about building enduring structures for art—physical, institutional, and economic. This collaboration with the National Gallery of Art continues a journey that began over a decade ago and represents a deliberate investment in Nigeria’s art and cultural future. Infrastructure is not just about buildings; it is about enabling artists, audiences, heritage, and creating an ecosystem that can thrive for generations,” he said.

Looking Ahead

Both institutions stressed that the collaboration aligns with broader efforts to position Nigeria as a leading cultural hub within Africa and the global art ecosystem. They also highlighted the value of public–private partnerships in advancing cultural development. Implementation will begin immediately, with phased infrastructure and capacity-building initiatives rolling out over time.

